Luno & Haux Join Forces To Release 'I'll Look After You'

Luno returns to the release radar with his first sonic offering of 2022, 'I'll Look After You', featuring the vocal talent of Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter Haux. The burgeoning musician's latest serves as a sophomore lead single, effortlessly building anticipation for the upcoming 'Planet Luno' EP due to drop later this spring.

It directly follows last November's 'Moonlight', Luno's enthralling, collaborative track with Kilik. It also follows up Haux's 4-track 2020 'Fever In The Night' EP, featuring production elements from Luno's previous project Samuraii. Out now via Ultra Music, 'I'll Look After You' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The four-on-the-floor opus kicks off with a pulsating beat, delivering an atmospherically entrancing ambiance with astute ease. The rich, textured vocal is quickly introduced into the space; from start-to-finish, Haux's melodious voice captivates the listener with each passing second.

Elongated soundscapes, rolling basslines, and a propelling tone characterize the majority of the approximately three-minute masterpiece, a perfect blend of both artists' signature sounds. The profound lyricism also infuses an emotional aspect into the tune, one that Haux flawlessly executed throughout its entirety. In all, the latest to come from both musicians is a prime beginning-of-year release and a great follow-up to 'Fever In The Night'.

Woodson Black, known professionally as Haux, is a multifaceted artist with over 400M streams who has been releasing his intimate take on indie-pop since 2016. Over the years, he's released several EPs and a critically acclaimed album, 2020's 'Violence in a Quiet Mind'. Highly successful singles in his flourishing back-catalog worth highlighting include 'Calico', 'Home Grown', and 'Only Us', his collaboration from Kygo's latest album 'Golden Hour'. amongst others.

A Massachusetts native, Black would often find serenity and inspiration for his creative vision from his immediate surroundings in the Berkshires. After landing a record label internship in London, he began to focus on art, writing, and photography, which eventually led to a successful music career not long after.

