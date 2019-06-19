Luna Shadows Celebrates Californian Skate Culture In New Video

Luna Shadows is thrilled to unveil her new single, "god.drugs.u" and the accompanying video, directed, produced, styled, edited, & starring a nearly exclusively female-identifying cast & crew and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

As an artist, producer, songwriter, & multi-instrumentalist creating alternative pop with a dark melancholy and a California twist, she is firmly routed in a DIY aesthetic and oversees and executes the audio and visual for her projects from beginning to end.

Luna explains the meaning behind the video - "Filmed at the beloved Venice Skatepark, the "god.drugs.u" video is an editorial celebration of Californian skate culture through the lens of fashion, inclusivity, authenticity, and diversity."

"Los Angeles is a place that represents unconditional love to me. This city has been here for me when my whole world came crashing down. Like the other installments in my video series, I wanted this visual to be an ode to an iconic LA location presented in a brand new light."

"The concept of skateboarding came to mind - a risk-taking, safety-defying sport in which the rider cannot afford to focus on anything other than the present moment - a sentiment that sits comfortably with the lyrics. I've loved skateboarding since I was a young girl but always felt excluded from the culture, so this video was an effort to be more inclusive & to showcase one of many versions of femininity which does not conform to the tradition image of skateboarding."

Elaborating on the meaning behind the track, Luna Shadows explained- "One of my songwriting mentors once half-joked: "songwriting is just finding new ways to say 'I love you.'" Sometimes, I find that it's easier to identify what something isn't rather than describing what it is. "god.drugs.u" is essentially a process of elimination love song which breaks down my personal experience of love, one which is most often rooted in present moments rather than chemical or spiritual experiences. It isn't a declaration of what anyone else should feel, it's simply a personal reflection on my experience of love which is very "here & now." I am a person who spends a lot of time stuck in the past and worrying about the future, so the moments where I am truly present best represent my experience of love & serenity. This song is a meditation on the moments where I've looked at someone (or some place) and felt a deep sense of peace & fulfillment, if only for a split second."

"god.drugs.u" is the follow-up single to "lowercase" from Luna Shadow's next project. Stay tuned for more music and visuals dropping soon.

Briana King . Seen in Refinery 29 - Vice (with Vans) - Dazed Digital- Teen Vogue - I-D - Schön. Briana is a model/skateboarder/influencer/community skate organizer who hosts monthly female/queer skate meet ups in LA. She's modeled/skated for Apple, Vans, Converse, Nike, Fila, Uniqlo, Element, Nasty Gal, The North Face, and many others. More about her & her skate mission here.

Victoria Taylor Known on insta to 180K+ as @skatemosss, Victoria is an influencer/skateboarder/fashion student at FIDM in LA. She's been featured on Buzzfeed & on skater fashion blogs like Volcom. She teams up with skate fashion companies like Dickies, Fila, & Jansport.

Hilary Shanks Following 80k+ on insta. Southern California skateboarder/infuencer/model -- featured in Valfré skater girls edition. And she's skated in a Cadillac car commercial and collaborates with brands like Jansport, Element, and a number of other skate brands.

Jennifer Charlene Jennifer is an actress/model/skateboarder boasting over 70k instagram followers. In the video, she rocks the Michelle Hébert dress originally designed for Sza. She was also featured in Valfré & Buzzfeed and does regular collabs w/ athletic brands like Jansport & Element.

Claire Weaver aka @southernshorti is a skater/influencer w/ over 50k followers.

