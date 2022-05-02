Lulu Simon Releases New Single 'Being Alone is the Best'

Los Angeles sensitive-pop artist Lulu Simon has just dropped a banger of a tune! "Being Alone is the Best" is a song about the hurtful demise of a friendship and is reminiscent of Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras.

On her 6th birthday, Lulu Simon blew out her candles and wished that she wrote "Lucky" by Britney Spears. While the universe couldn't make that happen, it was clear to Lulu as she grew up that she was destined to write songs and make music.

The upcoming music from the Los Angeles based artist was written during the pandemic, where Lulu was coming to terms with a lot of negative and painful things in her life that she had been sweeping under the rug. From those personal confrontations came a wave of creativity, and thus a cohesive collection of songs that oscillate back and forth between struggling to be alone, learning to be at peace with it and overall self-reflection.

The first single to be released from the project is "Being Alone is the Best," a song about the hurtful demise of a friendship. The songwriter shares, "I went through very painful and transformative growth during the pandemic that opened my eyes to a lot of unhealthy relationships in my life. I wrote "Being Alone is the Best" in the midst of a gigantic friend break up, where all of a sudden the people who were meant to uplift me and bring me the most joy were making me feel like I wasn't fun or worth being around, and I sank to the lowest, most insecure and unrecognizable version of myself. It was so sad and I felt such an immense betrayal of my love and trust that I was just totally lost. I wrote this song as a means of self-soothing, learning how to uplift and bring joy to myself, by myself."

Produced by Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers, Ashe, WET), the emotional and autobiographical track sees the artist using her music as a form of therapy, allowing listeners a glimpse into her life, like reading pages of her diary entries. Described as "sensitive pop," Lulu has created a shimmering anthem which glistens with soft, mellow synths, ethereal vocals and a dreamy, thought-provoking atmosphere.

Lulu confides, "I think there's a difference between being lonely and being alone, and being able to express both feelings without sugar coating either has really helped me to look inward at myself with much kinder eyes, and I hope that anyone who listens to my music allows themself the same kindness."

Influenced by modern artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras, Lulu is able to fill a space in the current pop scene by bringing a singer-songwriter mentality to big pop productions. With Rolling Stone acclaiming her music as "the type of synth-heavy anthems that are needed for a perfect summer soundtrack," Lulu is poised for success for 2022 and beyond.

