Luke Temple Premieres New Song EMPTY PROMISES

Luke Temple is sharing "Empty Promises," another track off his forthcoming new album Both-And, today. Luke shared his inspirations for the song with Consequence of Sound, including the Brazilian musician Milton Nascimento, Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, and the Buddhist concept of non-permanence. Consequence of Sound writes, "The folk pop songwriter's almost riddle-esque lyrics are further emphasized by dreamlike, surreal instrumentation - hazily changing and fleeting like time itself."

Both-And is out September 13 on Native Cat Recordings and also features the previously released single "Wounded Brightness." The album is available for pre-order HERE.

Listen here:

Luke will be touring in support of Both-And later this year. All dates are below.

Luke Temple 2019 Tour

9/09: Boot & Saddle - Philadelphia, PA

9/10: Songbyrd - Washington, DC

9/11: Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH

9/13: Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

9/14: Now That's Class - Cleveland, OH

9/15: Monarch - Toronto, ON

9/16: Brasserie - Montreal, QC

9/17: The Red Room @ Cafe 939 - Boston, MA

9/18: Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

*all dates with Meernaa

Luke Temple's Both-And (Native Cat Recordings 2019) was made during the winter and spring of 2018. It's a record best put on and not directly listened to. Sweep your floor, do your dishes, let the thwack of your hard heels while you're walking to get your laundry become a wood block too loud in the mix. It's a record much like a day, things come and go, sometimes heavy, sometimes light, sometimes with poetic continuity and sometimes with abrupt groundlessness.

Both-And is a record encompassing both the beautiful and the jarring, both the bright pop-hooks of Temple's work with Here We Go Magic and a thrilling experimental bent with songs looking directly at living within time passing. At times it's as if a Talk Talk live recording session floated afterwards into a Buenos Aires square in springtime, with ecstatic nods to the West Marin landscape where Temple resides throughout.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You