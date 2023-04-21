Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Grimes Releases New Song 'Hold On'

Written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released a new track, "Hold On." Written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.

When Grimes began having discussions with his management team about his musical inspirations, Foy Vance, a singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, was on that list. After a writing session with Vance in Scotland fell through, "Hold On,", was pitched to the team and it was immediately put on hold for Grimes. He recorded it with Cobb, and it is one of only two songs that Grimes didn't write for his forthcoming album.

"'Hold On' has become one of my favorite songs on the (upcoming) album," said Grimes. "Foy Vance is one of my favorite current songwriters and although he and I couldn't get together in person, I knew I wanted him to be a part of this album. He had this song that had not been cut and I immediately fell in love with the words; I felt so connected to it. It's a familiar feeling, the fear of falling too deeply for someone because you could ultimately get hurt. I think it's a universal feeling for anyone who has had their heart broken."

Grimes is making his debut Stagecoach Festival debut on Sunday, April 30. His performance will be included in the Stagecoach livestream which will be available to stream on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video at 2:35 p.m. PT.

About Luke Grimes

Grimes' debut track, "No Horse To Ride," debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. In its second week of release, "No Horse To Ride" racked up 95K Shazams, placing it No. 2 on the Shazam Country chart, No. 2 on the Shazam Top 200 USA chart and No. 37 on the Shazam Global chart, a rarity for a country artist. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, "Yellowstone," Grimes has been making music for years and is prepping his first major label project. When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row's elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt.



