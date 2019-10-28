Luke Combs' 'This One's For You' Ties Record for Longest Reign at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart

Luke Combs' double Platinum debut album This One's For You is #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for the 50th non-consecutive week-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997. This One's For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

This monumental accomplishment adds to a landmark year for Combs, who will release his highly anticipated new album What You See is What You Get next Friday, November 8 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Each pre-order includes an instant download of the title track, "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn and the five songs previously released as part Combs' The Prequel EP. The album also features a special new collaboration with Eric Church.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP earlier this summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. The release also propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams (week ending June 13). Additionally, The Prequel's lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," recently reached #1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs' sixth consecutive #1-a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-and his fastest rising single to date (13 weeks).

In celebration of the release, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2, 2020. The sold-out stadium show is part of Combs' newly confirmed "What You See Is What You Get Tour." The 2020 run continues Combs' historic success on the road with all ten of the first concerts selling out immediately after going on-sale, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Adding to his historic year, Combs is nominated for three awards at the 2019 CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") and Musical Event of the Year ("Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Moreover, Combs' latest Top 10 single "Even Though I'm Leaving" continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the song, The New York Times declares, "Luke Combs has one of the most emotionally tactile voices in contemporary country music...even at his most tender, Combs is firm, stepping into the rawness of the feeling, not away from it."

Watch the music video for "Even Though I'm Leaving" below.

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST

1. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

2. "Refrigerator Door"

3. "Even Though I'm Leaving"

4. "Lovin' On You"

5. "Moon Over Mexico"

6. "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. "Blue Collar Boys"

8. "New Everyday"

9. "Reasons"

10. "Every Little Bit Helps"

11. "Dear Today"

12. "What You See Is What You Get"

13. "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church

14. "Angels Workin' Overtime"

15. "All Over Again"

16. "Nothing Like You"

17. "Better Together"

LUKE COMBS' "BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR"

October 31-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center* (SOLD OUT)

November 1-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena* (SOLD OUT)

November 2-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome* (SOLD OUT)

November 6-San Jose, CA-SAP Center at San Jose*

November 7-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena San Diego* (SOLD OUT)

November 8-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Arena* (SOLD OUT)

November 15-Indianapolis, IN-Bankers Life Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

November 16-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

November 21-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center* (SOLD OUT)

November 22-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena* (SOLD OUT)

November 23-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center* (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 7-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center* (SOLD OUT)

December 12-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 13-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

LUKE COMBS' "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TOUR"

February 7, 2020-Columbia, MO-Mizzou Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 8, 2020-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 13, 2020-University Park, PA-Bryce Jordan Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 14, 2020-Lexington, KY-Rupp Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2020-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 18, 2020-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2020-Colorado Springs, CO-Broadmoor World Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 21, 2020-Las Cruces, NM-Pan American Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 24, 2020-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 25, 2020-Houston, TX-Toyota Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 2, 2020-Boone, NC-Kidd Brewer Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

†with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

November 17-Atlanta, GA-Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ATLive with Eric Church and Brothers Osborne)

February 10, 2020-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

June 7, 2020-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13, 2020-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26, 2020-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

July 10, 2020-Fort Loramie, OH-Country Concert

July 18, 2020-Eau Claure, WI-Country Jam





