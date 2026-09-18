Luke Bryan Releases SIGNS Album; to Perform on Tonight Show Sept 27

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Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released his ninth studio album, SIGNS, today. The 12-track album, produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens, features Luke's Top 10 hit 'Country And She Knows It.'

Luke is scheduled to perform and join Jimmy Fallon for a chat on The Tonight Show on Sunday, September 27. That show is the first of four special episodes planned for this football season, airing after the Los Angeles Rams versus Denver Broncos game. Sylvester Stallone will also make an appearance. The next day, Luke will perform on Good Morning America and GMA 3.

In its 17th year, Luke's plays the fall leg of Farm Tour this weekend. The son of a peanut farmer, Luke has brought shows to farms across the country since the tour's inception in 2009. Before this weekend's show, Luke has awarded 90 college scholarships to students from farming families attending the local college or university near tour stops and has provided more than 11 million meals through presenting sponsor Bayer's #HerestotheFarmer. Luke's work with these programs has been critical to raising awareness, educating communities, and expanding access to nutritious food, vitamins, and minerals. During Farm Tour shows, Luke and Bayer have supported food security in Farm Tour markets by mobilizing thousands of concertgoers to donate to local food banks, helping thousands of families. Through on-site collections, generous fans have contributed more than 16,000 pounds of nonperishable food so far, which will directly provide meals to regional hunger-relief organizations. FFA chapters also partnered with Bayer this year on the 'Spirit of 1776' CAN DO Challenge. Donations totaling more than 10,000 cans were given to local food banks to support communities across the country.

On September 24, Luke will return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, a venue he has sold out six consecutive times, including 2023, 2021, and two back-to-back sold-out dates in both 2017 and 2013. Luke has sold more than 20 million concert tickets throughout his career.

Tracklist

1. 'Finders Keepers' Written by Jimi Bell, Beau Bailey, Sam Ellis

2. 'Country And She Knows It' Written by Josh Miller, Parker Welling, Matt Dragstrem

3. 'Word On The Street' Written by Payton Smith, Josh Thompson, Justin Ebach

4. 'Signs' Written by Jody Stevens, Patrick Murphy, Jason Duke, Tommy Cecil, Jon Mills

5. 'Fish Hunt Golf Drink' Written by Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill

6. 'Made It A Memory' Written by Matt Alderman, Jamie Paulin, Shane Profitt

7. 'Woods' Written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Matt Dragstrem, Taylor Phillips

8. 'Down Goes The Whiskey' Written by Jeb Gipson, Whitney Duncan, Jonathan Singleton

9. 'Crooked Rows Of Corn' Written by Luke Bryan, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem

10. 'I Liked Loving You' Written by Jimi Bell, Kyle Sturrock, Jimmy Robbins

11. 'Killer' Written by Davis Corley, Mark Addison Chandler, Nate Kenyon

12. 'Praying By The Rules' Written by Blake Bollinger, Chris Lucas, Nate Kenyon, Preston Brust

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed 27.2 Billion global streams, 12 Million global album sales, and more than 48 Million track sales worldwide. He has 132 Million in total RIAA certification units, including 19.5 Million in album certifications and 112.5 Million in single certifications. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history. He has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he's accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional honors include six CMT Artist of the Year recognitions, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters, and receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

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