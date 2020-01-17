Luke Bryan Announces New Album and 2020 Tour

Since wrapping up the last ten years as the "Most Heard Artist of the Decade," as named by Country Aircheck, Luke Bryan looks ahead into 2020 and announces plans for a new studio album and a 2020 tour. Today he announced the news to his fans first on all his socials platforms. Watch it below!

Luke will release his seventh studio album BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE on April 24. It's the follow up to 2017's WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY album which became his third consecutive release to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 and his fifth #1 debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart.

Luke will kick off his "PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR"on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center and will play nearly 40 shows before wrapping in the fall. Morgan Wallen is the special guest on the tour with openers Caylee Hammack, on first half, and Runaway June, the last half of tour. Select dates on sale to the Nut House, Luke's fan club, Tuesday, January 28 and select dates on sale to the public Friday, January 31

"'Proud to be right here' is a phrase from my new album's title track, BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE (written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Jake Mitchell)," said Luke. "From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It's a connection I feel is so important in country music. I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we've created. And I'm excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I've been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it's going to be such a high energy night for everyone."

Luke fans can bundle their tour tickets with an album. Each pair of online tickets purchased for Luke's "PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR" includes one (1) CD copy of his new album BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE through 11/30/2020.

Liption is the official sponsor of the "PROUD TO BE HERE TOUR." CITI is the official presale credit card and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi EntertainmentSM beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10am through Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10pm. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com

"PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR"

5/28/2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

5/29/2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

6/5/2020 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

6/18/2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/19/2020 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/20/2020 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/25/2020 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

7/16/2020 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

7/17/2020 Mtn View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/18/2020 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

7/23/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/24/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/25/2020 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/30/2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/31/2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

8/4/2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/5/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/6/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/14/2020 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/28/2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/29/2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/30/2020 Charleston, SC to be announced....

9/24/2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

9/25/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/26/2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/1/2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

10/2/2020 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

10/8/2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

10/9/2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center**

10/10/2020 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **

Morgan only*

Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31

Runaway June August 4- October 10





