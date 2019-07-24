Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Share Official Vevo Performances

Vevo announces the release of LukasNelson & Promise of the Real's live performances of "Bad Case" and "Where Does Love Go" off their new album Turn Off The News (Build A Garden). LukasNelson knows all about legacies, indeed he's been hard at work carving his own for most of his young but extremely eventful life. Balancing his work as the front man of LukasNelson & Promise of the Real - an emergent and vital force in American music - with his regular gig as Neil Young's band leader and lead guitarist - and of course, the never-ending road alongside his father in Willie Nelson & Family - in song after song, on stage after stage, Lukas has sharpened the edges of his singular sound, one that nods to his influences while also pushing forward into uncharted territory. That original sound, straddling rock and roll, country, soul, folk and R&B, reaches a new high-water mark with Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), LukasNelson & Promise of the Real's second full-length release for Fantasy Records.

Check out the performances here:

Turn Off The News (Build A Garden) likewise arrives on the heels of Lukas' high-profile collaboration with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on 2018's blockbuster film and soundtrack, A Star is Born. Lukas not only co-wrote and co-produced much of the film's multi-platinum, Oscar-winning soundtrack, he also worked closely with Cooper in crafting Jackson Maine's musical persona. In a classic case of art imitating life, Nelson, along with his real-life cohorts in Promise of the Real appear in the movie too, performing as Cooper's (Jackson Maine's) backing band just as they've performed with Young for years. Lukas, Gaga and Cooper recently won the BAFTA Award for Film Music, just one of the many accolades bestowed on the acclaimed project since its release.

That collaborative spirit runs throughout Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), whose songs include guest turns from Young, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Micah Nelson, Kesha, Shooter Jennings, Lucius, Randy Houser, Madison Ryann Ward, and Hunter Elizabeth. Yet, whether it's the sweeping, Roy Orbison-influenced production of "Where Does Love Go," or the Traveling Wilburys' rootsy resonance on the irresistible, "Bad Case," ultimately it's Lukas' indelible songwriting that makes the songs on this album so special.

"Bad Case" and "Where Does Love Go" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

