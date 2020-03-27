Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real's New Album Out Today

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo, percussionist Tato Melgar, multi-instrumentalist Logan Metz and guitarist/vocalist Lukas Nelson - released their new album, Naked Garden today via Fantasy Records. A companion to the band's highly acclaimed 2019 LP, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), Naked Garden features 10 brand-new, previously unreleased tracks and five new versions of songs that originally appeared on 'News'.

The band explains: "When we walked out of Shangri-La recording studio on the sixth day, we knew we had captured something special. It was so productive, in fact, that there was simply no way to fit all the material on one release. Think of Naked Garden as something of an epilogue to our previous album, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden). Some of these tracks are alternate performances of songs from that record. Others, like "Bad Case," appear in their early developmental stages. But the majority of this album comprises songs that, for one reason or another, didn't make the final cut, and yet were just too special to keep to ourselves. Our hope is that Naked Garden offers a glimpse behind the curtain, at POTR in our most raw, honest, and naked state. For our band's name is truly our mantra, and if nothing else, this project is an attempt to make good on our promise."

To celebrate the new album, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will host a live listening party today at 7pm GMT via their YouTube channel. Fans can chat with the band while listening to the Naked Garden in its entirety starting - Tune in HERE.

The band shared a selection of new tracks in the weeks leading up to release including "Civilized Hell" Alternate Version, and the brand new songs, "Couldn't Break Your Heart" and "Movie In My Mind". Fans can also see the making of Naked Garden album trailer HERE.

Wide-ranging in scope and minimalist in production, Naked Garden embodies the band's shared spiritual connection and consummate musical chemistry. Produced by Promise of the Real and John Alagia, the collection's many highlights include the studio version of fan favorite "Entirely Different Stars," the plaintive romance of "Movie In My Mind," the classic kiss-off vibe of "Back When I Cared" and Lukas's falsetto on the lovely country waltz, "The Way You Say Goodbye," just to name a few.

As previously announced, in the light of public health concerns, the spring leg of 'The Naked Garden Tour' has been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be revealed soon.

Naked Garden - Track list:

Entirely Different Stars Civilized Hell (Alternate Version) Back When I Cared Movie In My Mind Focus On The Music My Own Wave Fade To Black Out In L.A. (Extended Version) Couldn't Break Your Heart Speak The Truth (Alternate Version) Civilized Hell (Acoustic Version) Bad Case (Alternate Version) Stars Made Of You (Alternate Version) Where Does Love Go (Alternate Version) The Way You Say Goodbye (Alternate Version)





