Lucy Lowis' Heartfelt Debut Album 'Seventh Cycle Soul' Out Now

On December 1st, sixteen-year-old indie-folk singer-songwriter Lucy Lowis shared her lovingly crafted debut album, Seventh Cycle Soul -- a collection of personal reflections and stories tracing through the daily nuances of life as a teenager. Driven primarily by her masterful guitar, piano and ukulele playing, the Michigan native employs an array of rich harmonies that swirl around bright and airy lead melodies. Her voice floats over each song with a levity gently lifting the listener into another realm, painting vibrant sonic images that float into the existential clouds of self-reflection and hope.

Growing up in a musical family -- father Ted Lowis is a veteran musician who recorded and produced the teen's debut album -- Lowis began playing music as early as five years old, tinkering on drum sets and whichever other instruments she could get her hands on. She wrote her first song (about a ladybug) at age 7. "I just take a strong emotion that I experience in my life, whether it be sadness or love or any number of emotions, and I channel my feelings to create a song," she explained to Local Spins, a regional music publication, citing the music of Coldplay, Patsy Cline, Radiohead, The Black Keys and Tame Impala as current favorites.



Hailing from the West Michigan town of Kalamazoo, Lowis spends her time between creating art and music, environmental activism and, of course, her studies. Lowis is eyeing a career in medicine down the line.

"Music is a big part of my life, but it isn't the only thing I'm interested in," Lowis says. "It's a piece of the puzzle that is my life. I put my music out there and I hope people can relate it to their world and feel like they're less alone." But, she says, "There are so many things I want to do when I'm older, and music is just a part of that."

