Lucius Confirm 'Feels Like Second Nature' Headline Tour

Known for their electric live performances, acclaimed indie pop band Lucius will embark on their "Feels Like Second Nature" headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Austin's Scoot Inn, Dallas' The Echo, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, San Diego's Music Box and Los Angeles' The Belasco among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, August 12 at 10:00am local time. Ticket details can be found here.

The fall dates follow Lucius' triumphant spring tour, as well as their recent performance at Newport Folk Festival, and celebrate the band's acclaimed new album, Second Nature, which was released this past spring via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW).

Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music. Additionally, Lucius recently unveiled "Dance Around It (Fancy Feelings Remix)," a new version of album track, "Dance Around It."

"It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them," Wolfe says. "It touches upon all these stages of grief-and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I've had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That's why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness."

Of working on the project Carlile shares, "Lucius has been one of my favorite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power. This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by 80s and 90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era-not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that's what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don't know if I've ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast."

Recorded primarily at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the 10-song album was written by Laessig and Wolfe and features their longtime band members producer Dan Molad and Peter Lalish alongside Solomon Dorsey, with additional contributions from Drew Erickson, Rob Moose and Gabriel Cabezas with mixing by Rob Kinelski and Molad as well as Carlile and Sheryl Crow on backing vocals.

Second Nature is Lucius' third full-length album and first since 2016's Good Grief. Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody." In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 12 at 10:00am local time

September 9-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 10-Chattanooga, TN-Moon River Music Festival

September 30-St. Augustine, FL-Sing Out Loud Florida

October 2-San Francisco, CA-Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

November 2-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf+

November 4-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn+

November 5-Dallas, TX-The Echo+

November 6-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater+

November 8-Kansas City, MO-The Truman+

November 10-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre+

November 11-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre^

November 12-Salt Lake City, UT-Commonwealth Room^

November 15-Boise, ID-El Korah Shrine^

November 16-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre^

November 18-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom^

December 1-San Diego, CA-Music Box#

December 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Belasco#

January 9-13-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend

*supporting Brandi Carlile

+with special guest Shamir

^with special guest Abraham Alexander

#with special guest Sarah Kinsley