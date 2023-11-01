Lucas Hoge To Release 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'

Lucas Hoge’s love of the holidays rivals his love for the outdoors, and he’s set to release a beautiful rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” on Friday, November 3, 2023. A week later, on Thursday, November 9, his “Hey Christmas” original song will be featured in the Lifetime movie A Cowboy Christmas Romance.

Produced by Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” will be released on Forge Entertainment via ONErpm. Pre-save/add the single HERE.

Released on his Lucas Hoge 12.25 album in 2021, the uptempo “Hey Christmas” will be featured in the new Lifetime movie starring Jana Kramer, Adam Senn, Mary-Margaret Humes, Cassie Randolph, Curt Mega, Bruce Thomas, Lisa Lee, and Max Ehrich.

One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate “closer” Lexie Crenshaw (Kramer) back to a place she swore she’d never return: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land, while navigating her relationship with the father (Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago.

“For those who know me, know Christmas is my favorite time of the year and to have our songs in movies is always exciting,” said Lucas. “I hope these songs bring holiday cheer to a lot of people at a time where we really need it.”

The release caps off a busy year releasing new music, including his hit single and video “Nowhere,” touring with Chapel Hart, headlining his own dates and organizing the inaugural Belize Songwriter Festival.

Set at four beautiful resorts on stunning Hopkins Beach, Belize, Lucas created the event with friends Dwayne Hoving, Jen Carney, and branding guru Laura Lynn. The lineup featured 10 songwriters including Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Paul Overstreet, Lindsay Ell, Craig Campbell, Phil Barton, Trent Tomlinson, Forest Glen Whitehead, and more.

Operation Encore stepped in to help send military veteran singer/songwriter Tyree Woods to participate in the event. Next year’s event is set for May 17 & 18, 2024! Follow www.belizesongwriterfestival.com for updates and to purchase tickets.

The avid outdoorsman returned last summer with season four of his wildly popular Sportsman Channel television series Hoge Wild. Seasons one and two have been picked up by the Heartland Network and will begin airing nationwide this Sunday, November 5.

Each episode will air on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (streaming at 8:30 p.m. ET) with an encore presentation the following Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (streaming at 2 p.m. ET). Hoge is the creator and executive producer and shares his passion for wildlife conservation throughout the series, changing the narrative around the outdoor lifestyle.