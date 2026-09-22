Liam Creamer Shares New Single 'Bucket List' as Former Ken Park

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Liam Creamer, previously known under the name Ken Park, has shared a new single called 'Bucket List.' The track is out via Todo Records.

From the moment he wrote it, Liam Creamer knew 'Bucket List' would be the song to reintroduce himself to the world. Previously recording under the name Ken Park, Creamer is sharing his new single 'Bucket List,' clearing away the haze in favor of an aching rawness. Now 22 years old, the NYC-based musician embraces a newfound vulnerability, pairing the atmospheric textures of Brian Eno with the intimate, emotionally direct songwriting of Sufjan Stevens.

That shift also extends to his creative process. Where Creamer once obsessed over songs to the point of paralysis, he describes the new track as the product of 'healthy impulsivity.' The entire song was written in one 20-minute burst, a deliberate attempt to resist his urge to second-guess. 'I wrote this to remind myself of what's most important: to capture the feeling in the moment.'

Earlier this year, Liam shared his debut EP with Ken Park. The six tracks on the EP evoke a sense of blissful melancholy–large, modulated guitars collide with pummeling drums, and ethereal soundscapes swirl together with Liam's wistful, evocative vocals. Ken Park looked towards the future, arriving with a remarkably definitive sound and ethos–made all the more impressive given the band's nascency.

A part of New York City's sprawling indie scene, Liam and his band have played shows around town with Victoryland, Tracey Nelson, Chanpan, Zachshots, and more. Next month, he'll perform 'Bucket List' and other new material live at Greeley Square Park in New York, NY on October 8 with Babe City and The Jump Cuts.

About Liam Creamer

Liam Creamer is part of a growing wave of young New York artists bringing a distinctly contemporary sensibility to folk music. Rooted in intimate songwriting but unconcerned with traditional boundaries, this emerging scene pulls freely from indie rock, lo-fi recording, and more experimental textures. For the New York–based, San Diego–raised Creamer, that means bold melodies that take unexpected turns, opening into moments of startling expansiveness.

Creamer formerly emerged under the name Ken Park, releasing a self-titled debut EP in February 2026. The record found an early audience through influential tastemakers, with tracks landing on Pitchfork Selects, Matt Wilkinson's New Music Selects, Apple Music's New in Indie, and Spotify's All New Indie. Press highlights included The Line of Best Fit, EARMILK, and MARVIN Magazine.

Now recording under his birth name, Creamer is building on that foundation with music that is as immediate as it is direct. The name may have changed, but the core remains: melodic songwriting, emotional candor, and a fascination with the tension between beauty and noise. For Creamer, the shift represents something more personal: an attempt to strip away another layer of distance between the person writing the songs and the artist putting them into the world.

Photo Credit: Eve Alpert [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Eve Alpert [Download Hi-Res]

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 13 Hrs 37 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link