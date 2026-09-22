Liam Creamer Shares New Single 'Bucket List' as Former Ken Park
The 22-year-old will perform at Greeley Square Park with BABE CITY and THE JUMP CUTS.
Liam Creamer, previously known under the name Ken Park, has shared a new single called 'Bucket List.' The track is out via Todo Records.
From the moment he wrote it, Liam Creamer knew 'Bucket List' would be the song to reintroduce himself to the world. Previously recording under the name Ken Park, Creamer is sharing his new single 'Bucket List,' clearing away the haze in favor of an aching rawness. Now 22 years old, the NYC-based musician embraces a newfound vulnerability, pairing the atmospheric textures of Brian Eno with the intimate, emotionally direct songwriting of Sufjan Stevens.
That shift also extends to his creative process. Where Creamer once obsessed over songs to the point of paralysis, he describes the new track as the product of 'healthy impulsivity.' The entire song was written in one 20-minute burst, a deliberate attempt to resist his urge to second-guess. 'I wrote this to remind myself of what's most important: to capture the feeling in the moment.'
Earlier this year, Liam shared his debut EP with Ken Park. The six tracks on the EP evoke a sense of blissful melancholy–large, modulated guitars collide with pummeling drums, and ethereal soundscapes swirl together with Liam's wistful, evocative vocals. Ken Park looked towards the future, arriving with a remarkably definitive sound and ethos–made all the more impressive given the band's nascency.
A part of New York City's sprawling indie scene, Liam and his band have played shows around town with Victoryland, Tracey Nelson, Chanpan, Zachshots, and more. Next month, he'll perform 'Bucket List' and other new material live at Greeley Square Park in New York, NY on October 8 with Babe City and The Jump Cuts.
About Liam Creamer
Liam Creamer is part of a growing wave of young New York artists bringing a distinctly contemporary sensibility to folk music. Rooted in intimate songwriting but unconcerned with traditional boundaries, this emerging scene pulls freely from indie rock, lo-fi recording, and more experimental textures. For the New York–based, San Diego–raised Creamer, that means bold melodies that take unexpected turns, opening into moments of startling expansiveness.
Creamer formerly emerged under the name Ken Park, releasing a self-titled debut EP in February 2026. The record found an early audience through influential tastemakers, with tracks landing on Pitchfork Selects, Matt Wilkinson's New Music Selects, Apple Music's New in Indie, and Spotify's All New Indie. Press highlights included The Line of Best Fit, EARMILK, and MARVIN Magazine.
Now recording under his birth name, Creamer is building on that foundation with music that is as immediate as it is direct. The name may have changed, but the core remains: melodic songwriting, emotional candor, and a fascination with the tension between beauty and noise. For Creamer, the shift represents something more personal: an attempt to strip away another layer of distance between the person writing the songs and the artist putting them into the world.
Photo Credit: Eve Alpert [Download Hi-Res]
Photo Credit: Eve Alpert [Download Hi-Res]
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...