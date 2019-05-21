Low Hum Share New Single FAKE REALITY, Debut LP Out 6/7

Low Hum's newest single, "Fake Reality" is out today in anticipation of the forthcoming debut album Room To Breathe, out June 7th via Last Gang (Chromeo, Rhye, Stars). The new single follows the release of the album title track, which was premiered via Flood Magazine and featured on BBC Radio 1's "Chillest Show" hosted by Phil Taggart. On release day June 7th, Low Hum will play a show at The Bootleg Theatre in LA to celebrate.

The debut full-length album from Hawaiian born producer and multi-instrumentalist Collin Desha is the follow up to his eponymous lowhum EP, which won praise and a growing following around the Los Angeles music scene for its captivating mix of psychedelic pop and spaced out rock. With Room To Breathe, which Desha wrote, produced and tracked most of the instruments for, Low Hum further explores a heady mix of late night soundscapes and danceable grooves.

Desha's most indelible memories were formed growing up in Hawaii in his native culture's lifestyle - surrounded by the ocean and traditional Hawaiian music. At 17, Desha arrived in Los Angeles, green and hungry to expand his musical identity. Inspired by his LA peers who controlled their creative process, from writing to recording to production, Desha adopted the moniker Low Hum and set up his home studio, determined to write with "no boundaries."

Shortly after meeting Parisian drummer/producer Jules De Gasperis, the two west coast transplants' began working together, which resulted in a five-track EP lowhum, showcasing Low Hum's honeyed, haunting vocals and subtle psychedelic arrangements reminiscent of Tame Impala. These understated yet profound pop sensibilities suffuse Low Hum's forthcoming full-length, Room to Breathe. From the chugging sprawl of lead single "Strange Love," inspired by the film Dr. Strangelove, to "Crimson Cardinal," a powerful meditation on depression and loss following the death of a very close friend, the LP will be a fittingly widescreen introduction to Desha's music.

