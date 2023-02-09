Low Cut Connie Pays Tribute to Philly DJ Jerry Blavat with 'Low Cut Strut'

Low Cut Connie pays tribute to "The Geator With The Heator" Jerry Blavat, the legendary Phildalephia DJ who passed away last month, with the release of "Low Cut Strut (Strut That Ass Right Back to Class)," which features a guest appearance from Blavat himself.

The song was originally released as the b-side of the "Shake It Little Tina" 7" inch vinyl in 2015, and is now available on streaming services for the first time. Low Cut Connie spoke about Blavat's legacy with Rolling Stone, who called the song "...a brief blast of what endeared Blavat to Philadelphia and fascinated those outside the city."

"Jerry Blavat aka the Geator with the Heator was a cultural icon in Philadelphia and New Jersey, where I grew up," says Adam Weiner. "He started at age 13 dancing on American Bandstand, and was DJ'ing on the radio and in clubs until just a few weeks ago at age 82. He was a brilliant performer and a mentor to me.

He called himself my 'musical godfather' and championed me to anyone who would listen. Jerry guested on this 'Low Cut Strut' track some years ago, and we never released it on streaming. To honor one of the greatest DJs ever to do it, we are releasing this now. Thank you, Geator. You were the fing best."

Low Cut Connie is gearing up to release a new album this year, the follow up to 2020's Private Lives, which earned the #34 on Rolling Stone's "50 best Albums of 2020" list, #4 on Fresh Air's Ken Tucker's ten best albums of the year, #1 on PopMatters' "25 Best Americana Albums of 2020" list, and a spot on SPIN Magazine's 50 Best Rock Bands Right Now.

Capping off that year, The New Yorker dubbed Adam Weiner "Pandemic Person of the Year." The album's title track was also one of "Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020," and the band were invited to perform the track "Help Me" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series.

Tough Cookies, the acclaimed livestream show which frontman Adam Weiner started over the pandemic, has been praised by The New Yorker, NPR's All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer and many many more.

With 6 albums released to date, select highlights from the Low Cut Connie's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.

Low Cut Connie has four upcoming shows over the next month (two of them solo), with many more to be announced in the near future. Find a full list of dates below or visit here.

Tour dates

2/17: Towson, MD @ The Recher

2/18: Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

3/10: York, PA @ Capitol Theatre (Adam Solo)

3/11: Doylestown, PA @ PUCK (Adam Solo)