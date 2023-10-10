Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

The video was directed by Ted Nivison and filmed this summer in Los Angeles during the band’s recent run of U.S. tour and festival dates.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

British indie-rock band Lovejoy are premiering their new single, “Normal People Things” with an official video. The video was directed by Ted Nivison and filmed this summer in Los Angeles during the band’s recent run of U.S. tour and festival dates.

Of the record, frontman Will Gold says: “‘Normal People Things’ is a song I wrote about things that normal people do, such as shopping, showering, occupying space, panic attacks, etc. However, there are also some things normal people do not do. This song will not talk about that.”

Of the video, Nivison explains: “I wanted to take the concept behind the song and flip it on its head, placing the band in the weirdest form of a ‘Normal Person Thing’ which in this case was those old awkward family portraits from the ‘70s-‘90s. I really wanted to have most of the video be like a collection of living portrait photography, with only the final chorus being the moment in which they break out of it.”

Additionally, the band has confirmed further U.S. tour dates this December. See below for routing. The new shows follow a summer of touring through the UK and North America, including  major festival plays at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Governors Ball, Osheaga and more. 

Wake Up & It’s Over, Lovejoy’s latest EP was released via AWAL in May, debuting at #2 Rock Albums, #3 Alternative Albums, and #94 Billboard 200. The EP features hit single “Call Me What You Like” which peaked at #4 on the Alternative radio chart. The band will perform the song on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” #LateShowMeMusic series, set to air this Friday, October 13. Moreover, Lovejoy– as Anvil Cat– will release, From Studio 4, an exclusive acoustic EP on vinyl for Record Store Day on November 24.

Lovejoy released their debut EP Are You Alright? in May 2021 which includes the song “One Day.” The single currently boasts over 114 million streams on Spotify alone and continues to climb. In October 2021, the band released their second EP Pebble Brain which hit the No. 12 spot on the UK Album Chart based on streaming alone.

Lovejoy is frontman Will Gold, Ash Kabosu (bass), Joe Goldsmith (guitar) and Mark Boardman (drums). Since the band’s debut, they have grown an incredibly dedicated fanbase, accumulating over 850 millions streams across their discography, and rapidly selling out shows across the globe.  

Watch the video for “Normal People Things” here:

LOVEJOY LIVE

December 2—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Riptide Music Festival
December 3—Clearwater, FL—97X Next Big Thing
December 6—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
December 7—Milwaukee, W—The Rave/Eagles Club
December 11—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom
December 13—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre 

Photographer credit Joe Magowan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mumford & Sons Debut New Song Maybe With Noah Kahan Photo
Mumford & Sons Debut New Song 'Maybe' With Noah Kahan

Mumford & Sons debuted their new song, “Maybe,” during their headline performance at Austin City Limits this past Sunday with special guest Noah Kahan. Watch a video of the performance now! Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall. 

2
Youth Fountain Releases Identical Days Photo
Youth Fountain Releases 'Identical Days'

Emo/pop-punk project Youth Fountain, the brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, has released its latest single, 'Identical Days', out now via Pure Noise Records. Zanon remains brutally honest in this new track, chronicling the state of gray monotony bound in a depressive cycle and the difficulty that comes with trying to break out of it.

3
TOOL Usher In 2024 With U.S. Tour; Check out NYC, LA & More Tour Dates Photo
TOOL Usher In 2024 With U.S. Tour; Check out NYC, LA & More Tour Dates

TOOL, following a weekend that saw the band headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, have announced a new round of U.S. dates, a trek that marks the band's return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001, and includes a doubleheader at Los Angeles' Cypto.com Arena. Get all the details here.

4
Bad Suns Share New Single Astral Plans Photo
Bad Suns Share New Single 'Astral Plans'

Bad Suns have released their new single and lyric video for 'Astral Plans'. The band is currently on tour with The Band CAMINO. Los Angeles natives Bad Suns have shared their glossy new single “Astral Plans” from the road as they head into the last stretch of their tour.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & MoreVideo: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More
Billy Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows RemainingBilly Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows Remaining
Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl EditionSheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition
Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLONVideo: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE COTTAGE