Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

British indie-rock band Lovejoy are premiering their new single, “Normal People Things” with an official video. The video was directed by Ted Nivison and filmed this summer in Los Angeles during the band’s recent run of U.S. tour and festival dates.

Of the record, frontman Will Gold says: “‘Normal People Things’ is a song I wrote about things that normal people do, such as shopping, showering, occupying space, panic attacks, etc. However, there are also some things normal people do not do. This song will not talk about that.”

Of the video, Nivison explains: “I wanted to take the concept behind the song and flip it on its head, placing the band in the weirdest form of a ‘Normal Person Thing’ which in this case was those old awkward family portraits from the ‘70s-‘90s. I really wanted to have most of the video be like a collection of living portrait photography, with only the final chorus being the moment in which they break out of it.”

Additionally, the band has confirmed further U.S. tour dates this December. See below for routing. The new shows follow a summer of touring through the UK and North America, including major festival plays at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Governors Ball, Osheaga and more.

Wake Up & It’s Over, Lovejoy’s latest EP was released via AWAL in May, debuting at #2 Rock Albums, #3 Alternative Albums, and #94 Billboard 200. The EP features hit single “Call Me What You Like” which peaked at #4 on the Alternative radio chart. The band will perform the song on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” #LateShowMeMusic series, set to air this Friday, October 13. Moreover, Lovejoy– as Anvil Cat– will release, From Studio 4, an exclusive acoustic EP on vinyl for Record Store Day on November 24.

Lovejoy released their debut EP Are You Alright? in May 2021 which includes the song “One Day.” The single currently boasts over 114 million streams on Spotify alone and continues to climb. In October 2021, the band released their second EP Pebble Brain which hit the No. 12 spot on the UK Album Chart based on streaming alone.

Lovejoy is frontman Will Gold, Ash Kabosu (bass), Joe Goldsmith (guitar) and Mark Boardman (drums). Since the band’s debut, they have grown an incredibly dedicated fanbase, accumulating over 850 millions streams across their discography, and rapidly selling out shows across the globe.

Watch the video for “Normal People Things” here:

LOVEJOY LIVE

December 2—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Riptide Music Festival

December 3—Clearwater, FL—97X Next Big Thing

December 6—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December 7—Milwaukee, W—The Rave/Eagles Club

December 11—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom

December 13—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre

