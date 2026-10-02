Love Ghost to Release Album THIRTEEN

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Alternative band Love Ghost has announced a new album, Thirteen, a genre-blurring and deeply personal collection of tracks set to be released on Friday, November 13th. The record was produced by Mike Summers (Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Snoop, Mac Miller, Rico Nasty, Mike Posner) and features thirteen new songs, including lead singles 'Into The Woods' and 'Something In The Water.'

'Thirteen is probably the most vulnerable record I've ever made,' shares front man Finnegan Bell. '13 is the age I was expelled from school, and was the age where I started to feel like I didn't belong.'

He continues: 'I think a lot of this record comes from that feeling of always being on the outside looking in. It's an acoustic midwest grunge album about isolation, identity, and trying to find something beautiful in the uglier parts of life. It feels like a collection of memories that I probably should've buried. Thirteen songs coming out on Friday the Thirteenth.'

About Love Ghost

Love Ghost is a Los Angeles-based alternative band led by vocalist and songwriter Finnegan Bell, blending emo, grunge, goth, hard rock, and modern hip-hop into a sound they describe as the 'Modern Phantom.' Known for their dark, cinematic aesthetic and introspective songwriting, Love Ghost has built an international audience through relentless touring and collaborations with artists and producers across the alternative and rock worlds. The band has performed across North America, Europe, Mexico, and Asia, with appearances at major events including Warped Tour and Rockpalast. Their work has earned coverage from Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, and Sonic Seducer, while collaborations with Grammy-nominated and internationally recognized artists and producers have continued to expand their sound and reach.

Thirteen Tracklist

1. Church For A Vampire

2. Pasadena

3. Into The Woods

4. Turpentine This House

5. Can't Run Forever

6. Am I Evil?

7. Something In The Water

8. Snake Boy

9. Blood & Roses

10. Dog Teeth & Rosaries

11. Pointless

12. I Left My Home

13. Filthy Hands

Tour Dates

October 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bar Sinister

Photo Credit: King Zabb



Photo Credit: King Zabb

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