Love Fame Tragedy Shares New Single 'Riding A Wave'

Love Fame Tragedy kick off the new decade in style with the release of latest single "Riding A Wave," out now via Good Soldier Songs/AWAL. The track is the latest offering from The Wombats frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy's solo project and the third from his sophomore EP Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void, released February 2020.

Listen below!

Unveiled last night as Zane Lowe's #WorldFirst on his Beats 1 show, "Riding A Wave" is an endearingly honest assessment of the emotional ride of being in a relationship. Never one to shy away from emotional vulnerability, Murph's candid lyrics intertwine with slick indie hooks and an earworm of a chorus, forging arguably the project's most infectious track to date.

"The lyrics are definitely the most personal i've ever written. I'm pretty sure anyway. It was recorded in London and took on several shapes before we landed on one that stuck," Murph explains.

The music video takes the song to a new level, showing Murph striking out with at a bar, then suddenly in a hospital on the operating table, singing into the camera during an open heart surgery. On the concept, Murph says:

"The world feels so fragile at the moment that I've been trying to maximize life on a day-to-day basis, rather than planning ahead as much as I used to. I wanted to bring that anxiety to life here, exploring the mercilessness of mortality and how our next second is never promised. It was important to me, though, that we approach the concept with a sense of humor - an understanding that while life can be a crushing, uncontrollable series of events, it can also be liberating to just lean in and try to enjoy the ride."

Having debuted the project live at Reading Festival last summer, along with headline shows in the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA, LA-based Murph is bringing Love Fame Tragedy back home for an extensive UK tour in the spring. February and March will see him play dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Paris and London's Heaven, before he plays Neighbourhood Weekender Festival on May 23rd. Full tour listing below.

Named after a seminal Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern, Love Fame Tragedy's first EP I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It, came out in September. Featuring Pixies' Joey Santiago, alt-J's Gus Unger-Hamilton, Matt Chamberlain of Soundgarden, Lauren Aquilina & Maddi-Jean Waterhouse, it garnered widespread support from the likes of Zane Lowe, Annie Mac, NME, The Times and Metro. Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void sees Murph bring in Bastille's Dan Smith, as well as Eleanor Fletcher of Crystal Fighters, alongside Maddi-Jean Waterhouse for part two of this most collaborative of solo projects.





