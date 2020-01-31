Love Fame Tragedy Share Single 'Please Don't Murder Me (Part 2)' and Video

Love Fame Tragedy would like to live, and has a new song, "Please Don't Murder Me (Part 2)," out now via Good Soldier Songs/AWAL. The fresh track, which dropped along with an animated video, is the latest offering from The Wombats frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy's solo project and the fourth release from his sophomore EP Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void, due out in February 2020.

The song clocks in at one minute and 21 seconds, and a trope often seen in punk music but taken in a whole new direction. The video, animated by Jamie MacDonald, thoughtfully leaves a lot of questions unanswered. The last 11 seconds of the video are pitch black. Before the darkness takes over, animated Murph wakes up in the video with fire in his eyes. He's laying in bed, while his partner sleeps. Restless, he picks up a guitar. He looks in the mirror, but his partner's face is covered. Murph's face only displays anxiety and deep-seeded discomfort. A knife appears, as does a sickle. A hangman drawing says "LFT" and "JM was here." It's possible he never left the bed, but reality becomes a blur.

On the song, Murph says:

I tried quite a few times to turn this into a song of 'normal' length, but it just never felt as weird and cool as it did coming in at just over a minute. Was supposed to be a tongue in cheek type song, but once tracked became very sincere sounding indeed.

Having debuted the project live at Reading Festival last summer, along with headline shows in the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA, LA-based Murph is bringing Love Fame Tragedy back home for an extensive UK tour in the spring. February and March will see him play dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Paris and London's Heaven, before he plays Neighbourhood Weekender Festival on May 23rd. Full tour listing below.

Named after a seminal Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern, Love Fame Tragedy's first EP I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It, came out in September. Featuring Pixies' Joey Santiago, alt-J's Gus Unger-Hamilton, Matt Chamberlain of Soundgarden, Lauren Aquilina & Maddi-Jean Waterhouse, it garnered widespread support from the likes of Zane Lowe, Annie Mac, NME, The Times and Metro. Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void sees Murph bring in Bastille's Dan Smith, as well as Eleanor Fletcher of Crystal Fighters, alongside Maddi-Jean Waterhouse for part two of this most collaborative of solo projects.

LOVE FAME TRAGEDY'S 2020 UK TOUR DATES

February 25 - The Cluny, Newcastle upon Tyne

February 26 - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

February 27- Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

February 29 - Manchester Academy, Manchester

March 2 - The O2 Institute, Birmingham

March 3 - Heaven, London

March 4 - Thekla, Bristol

May 23 - Neighbourhood Weekender

Photo credit: Kate Biel





