Loup Garoux to Release New Single "GETT OUTT"

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Loup GarouX are releasing 'Gett Outt,' the first single from their long-awaited second album, 'The Sinister World of…Loup GarouX.' The trio is made up of Mercury Prize-nominated songwriter and producer Ed Harcourt, The Feeling's Richard Jones, and Gorillaz, Delakota, Circle 60 & Senseless Things' own Cass Browne.

Driven by a primitive-hypnotic and brutal garage-rock riff, a prowling, growling bassline and drums that seem determined to skid the whole track into a ditch, 'Gett Outt' is lean, mean, immediate and unhinged. It carries the menace of The Cramps, the swing of Mudhoney, the physical force of The Stooges and Loup GarouX's very own unmistakable combination of darkness, melody and movement.

The single announces a new chapter following Loup GarouX's debut album, Strangerlands, a record that introduced the band's collision of gothic atmosphere, visceral rock 'n' roll, bruised romanticism and widescreen imagination.

That debut made an immediate impression. The foreboding 'post-existentialist blues' of 'Sleep Forever' became the theme to the zombie-apocalypse comedy 'Zomboat!' prompting NME to hail Loup GarouX as a new kind of stupid supergroup.

Further releases received support from Steve Lamacq and Matt Everitt at BBC Radio 6 Music, Jack Saunders and Daniel P. Carter at BBC Radio 1, alongside plays from Radio X and Absolute Radio. Their songs ranged from the garage-rock sleaze of 'I Know the Truth About You' and the lysergic charge of 'Strange Angels' to the sky-scraping visionary drama of 'Gallon Distemper,' each accompanied by films created with their long-standing visual collaborator Steve Gullick.

Loup GarouX made their forceful debut live appearances supporting the newly reformed Supergrass, culminating in two performances at London's Alexandra Palace. Now, the doors to their second album are beginning to creak open.

The Sinister World of…Loup GarouX pushes the band further into its own territory: a landscape of distorted guitars, obsessive rhythms, black humour, romantic catastrophe and songs populated by dangerous characters, fever dreams and things that refuse to stay buried.

There are traces of Queens of the Stone Age's muscular precision, Arctic Monkeys' nocturnal poise and the epic romanticism of Mercury Rev, alongside echoes of Sonic Youth, Scott Walker, The Stooges, Echo & The Bunnymen and The Birthday Party. But Loup GarouX remain resistant to any neat classification—a three-headed animal with its own appetites and internal logic.

At the heart of the band's alchemy is its unusually collaborative nature. Harcourt, Jones and Browne write the material together in real time, in the wooden walls of Harcourt's Wolf Cabin Studios, drawing on their three distinct musical histories without allowing any one of them to dominate. Loup GarouX is a band in the very fullest, full-bloodied sense: three friends and co-conspirators writing, recording and producing as one unit.

'I love that there's a loucheness to the sound and that it feels quite nonchalant,' Harcourt has said of the band's guiding instinct. 'It's got to have that swagger. Even in its darkness, it's still got to make you move. That principle runs directly through 'Gett Outt'.

To mark the release and the beginning of the activity surrounding The Sinister World of Loup GarouX, the band will play a special Halloween concert at The Social in central London on Saturday 31 October 2026.

'It feels right, considering the almost comic-book horror world we now are embroiled with – to make our 'Back From The Dead' return on the most auspicious night of the year. All Hallow's Eve!'

The intimate basement setting will host the first live performances of music from the new album alongside material drawn from The Vaults of their original Strangerlands, in a one-night Halloween presentation created specifically for the venue. The party launch night will also be DJ'd by OkayHlengi, spinning tracks for the dead, into the early hours.

Loup GarouX - Halloween Launch Party at The Social

Saturday 31st October 2026

The Social

5 Little Portland Street

London W1W 7JD

Doors: 7:00pm

Ticket link: Loup GarouX - Live at The Social

Taken from the forthcoming album: The Sinister World of Loup GarouX

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