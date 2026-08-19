DAZIES to Release Debut Album EYES REPEATING via Killphonic Records

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Dazies, the moniker of songwriter Eddie Gore, has announced his new album Eyes Repeating, due out October 23rd via Killphonic Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of new single 'Get Lost,' which is accompanied by a Skyler Brown-directed music video. Eyes Repeating finds Gore exploring off-kilter song structures and strengthening his knack for soaring hooks, solidifying the unconventional indie pop he's been crafting over the years.

'It's the internal dialogue when you're starting a new relationship, especially one that is particularly impassioned,' he says of the track. 'The back and forth in your mind between 'are we toxic?' and 'I kinda like it, though'. The struggle is to keep yourself open enough to find out the answer.'

'Get Lost' is out today.

In an increasingly surveilled world, where views are currency and public perception feeds private paranoia, what does it mean to see and be seen? This question was top-of-mind in the creation of Dazies' debut album, Eyes Repeating. The album's ten tracks revolve around the theme of observation: looking at the world and its peculiarities, his relationships and their complexities, and even himself from an outsider's perspective. Is he seeing things objectively, or merely peering into society like a mirror, observing his own insecurities and anxieties reflected back at him? The realization manifested as an image of endless eyeballs, a constant cycle of watched and watching.

The songs on Eyes Repeating feel strangely familiar, with melodies at once dynamic and vivid, like unlocking a long-forgotten core memory. Inspired by early-2000s alt-pop artists like Beck, Gorillaz, The Radio Dept., and The Postal Service, Dazies fuses weird arrangements with strong hooks to create unconventional pop music with an undercurrent of nostalgia. Listening to each track is like setting out on a quest for authenticity––in relationships, art, and self––while recognizing that, in this digital age, it's getting harder to differentiate reality from a well-rendered composite of pixels. For Dazies, which is the moniker of Eddie Gore, authenticity is evocative, captured through a tangible feeling rather than specific details.

Written over a three-year period with longtime collaborators Mike Sansevere (bass, guitar, production) and Dylan Wells (drums), Eyes Repeating is both a step up and a return to form. The melodies are more challenging, the chord progressions more interesting, but the songs breathe and sway with a sense of freedom that's reminiscent of why Gore fell in love with making music in the first place. After the dissolution of his last band, Future Generations, he had to learn to trust his instincts again. It helped that many of the songs were conceived in 6-hour spurts at Sansevere's studio in Hoboken, with no time to overthink. Gore then took the ideas back to his apartment in Brooklyn and fleshed them out with lyrics and melodies––often in the middle of the night, trying not to wake the neighbors. The entire songwriting process was an exercise in surrender, resulting in the most genuine and refined music Gore has ever made.

Recorded by Ricky Berotti at Red Convertible Recording, and mixed and mastered by Andrew Maury, Eyes Repeating releases October 23rd from Killphonic Records. The album is both introspective and expansive, an amalgamation of everything Gore has learned, and is still learning, about what it means to live and make art in a digital world that can feel soulless and all-consuming.

The first single, 'Exposure,' drops July 22nd. Breezy and groovy, it's like the first beam of sunshine you feel after you put down your phone and go outside to touch grass. The song is about escaping the trappings of a hyper-connected world, where it's all too easy to feel discouraged when comparing yourself to others, and focusing on what actually matters: the people right in front of you.

Tracklist

1. Exposure

2. Get Lost

3. Diggin' In

4. Still Life

5. No More Bones

6. In My House

7. Serpentine

8. Days and Hours

9. Apparition

10. Working With Glass

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