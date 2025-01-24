Louis Dunford Releases Single ‘Queer’ From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North London’s Louis Dunford has released the latest single entitled ‘Queer’. Taken from his upcoming album, ‘Queer’ is another example of Louis’ heartfelt narratives, tackled with sincerity and compassion. The song reflects on the experience of a close friend and addresses the lingering effects of homophobia in their life.

The release of ‘Queer’ comes ahead of Dunford’s debut album, ‘Be Lucky’, released February 14th via RCA Records. The album, named after the mantra embraced by his fans, delves into themes of resilience, loss, and the tight-knit communities that shape us. The 14-track record features recent singles ‘Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green’, a tale of an East End boxer who reinvents themselves in Soho’s drag scene, and ‘The Local’, a celebration of the characters and camaraderie found in a neighbourhood pub.

‘Queer’ is a powerful song about witnessing domestic abuse. Louis says that: “people might become blind to what the song is about because of that word (the title, Queer). It's about a real person in my life that was horrifically abused when we were younger. I wrote it at three or four in the morning and it kind of just fell out of the sky and I caught it. The vocal that you hear on the track is the first time I ever sang that song properly. You can even hear the mechanics of the piano and the squeaking of the wood and in the end, we just leant into that. The person it’s about is okay now, they’ve heard the song.”

Dunford’s songwriting paints vivid portraits of the people and places that define his world. Tracks like the title song, ‘Be Lucky’, written over several years, reflect on the loss of his friend Ben Kinsella and the journey of navigating that trauma. “I’ve always tried to write songs that feel true to me and to the people around me,” Dunford says. “This album is a collection of those moments—some big, some small—but all meaningful.”

The release also coincides with Dunford’s biggest career milestone to date: a sold-out headline show at Alexandra Palace. Since his debut headline show, Dunford has now sold over 45,000 tickets with past shows at venues like the O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, and Electric Ballroom.

Photo Credit: Tom Cockram

