Louis Dowdeswell to Launch OUT OF PRINT Album at Cadogan Hall
The album features arrangements by Callum Au of works by Holst, Debussy, Elgar and other classical composers.
An internationally acclaimed trumpeter whose career spans performances for King Charles, a Grammy Award-winning recording with Michael Bublé and some of the UK's leading orchestras is bringing an ambitious new musical project to London this November.
Louis Dowdeswell will launch his new album, OUT OF PRINT, at Chelsea's Cadogan Hall on Monday 2 November 2026, in a concert that gives ten much-loved classical masterpieces a dramatic new sound.
Featuring arrangements by acclaimed arranger Callum Au, OUT OF PRINT brings together the power of symphonic brass and the energy of big-band jazz to transform familiar works into something bold, unexpected and exhilarating.
The programme includes Holst's Mars, Saint-Saëns' Danse Macabre, Debussy's Clair de Lune, Elgar's Nimrod, Puccini's Nessun Dorma and the stirring Jerusalem, alongside works by Mussorgsky, Rossini, Wagner and Bizet.
Rather than simply reproducing the classics, the project explores what happens when these celebrated compositions are reimagined through a different musical lens — combining the scale and drama of the orchestral repertoire with the colour, rhythmic drive and virtuosity of a big band.
Dowdeswell is ideally placed to bring the vision to life. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and an Associate of the Academy (ARAM), he has performed with the London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and BBC Concert Orchestra.
His career also spans West End theatre, recording studios and performances with major artists. He was lead trumpet on Michael Bublé's Grammy Award-winning track Higher and has performed for King Charles at Buckingham Palace.
Away from the concert hall, the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band has attracted more than 30 million views across YouTube and social media, introducing audiences to the excitement of outstanding brass playing and big-band performance.
The Cadogan Hall concert will feature Louis Dowdeswell Big Band and Symphonic Brass, bringing the album's ambitious arrangements to life with a live ensemble of 30 musicians.
For London audiences, the performance offers an opportunity to hear some of the best-known works in classical music in a fresh and unexpected setting — and to experience a musician whose career moves effortlessly between jazz, orchestral music, theatre and popular recording.
The album launch is billed as Dowdeswell's last UK solo appearance for the foreseeable future.
Event Details
Event: Louis Dowdeswell – OUT OF PRINT album launch
Date: Monday 2 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, London SW1X 9DQ
Tickets and further information: https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/out-of-print-louis-dowdeswell/
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...