Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'

The track features the second in a series of visual works by Louis Carnell & Arcin Sagdic.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'

Louis Carnell continues an ongoing series with “two,” his collaboration with musician, visual artist, record producer and co-founder of Sonic Youth, Lee Ranaldo, which follows the release of his work with Keeley Forsyth launching the project earlier this month. 

Listen to “two” where Louis Carnell & Lee Ranaldo build worlds together, using the inimitable guitar work of Ranaldo. The track features the second in a series of visual works by Louis Carnell & Arcin Sagdic.

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration.

A new track will emerge on every third Tuesday, with the launch for each creating an environment for the listener to explore the series, without hierarchy, with the aim to question how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.

Carnell’s work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. His use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy see him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO, London and the Volksbühne, Berlin, more to be confirmed.

Follow Louis Carnell for the next three releases in the series, collaborations with Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, and Coby Sey, with further releases continuing into 2024.

Photo credit: Niko Studio



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lil Lotus Announces New Album Nosebleeder Photo
Lil Lotus Announces New Album 'Nosebleeder'

Lil Lotus officially announces his sophomore album ‘Nosebleeder’. Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK, nothing,nowhere.) and Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands), the follow up to his debut record ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph) finds Lotus fully embracing his role as a pioneer of a new generation of pop-punk.

2
Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month Photo
Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month

Billie Marten will embark on a North American tour with Half Moon Run, beginning October 24. Next month’s tour comes on the heels of Billie Marten’s headline summer tour this past June. With over 5,000 tickets sold, Billie delighted sold out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, and New York.

3
CMA Announces Expansive Changes to Its CMA Touring Awards Honors Photo
CMA Announces Expansive Changes to Its CMA Touring Awards Honors

New this year, the 2023 CMA Touring Awards will add five categories to its current 15 categories. CMA members will soon have the opportunity to vote for Crew, Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, and Unsung Hero of the Year. Additionally, a CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award is determined each year.

4
Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their Next Stop Tour Photo
Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their 'Next Stop Tour'

Próxima Parada means ‘next stop’ in Spanish and Portuguese. As college students in San Luis Obispo, California taking the bus to school, at every stop they’d hear, “Now approaching, próxima parada…” 100 times a day. The name is an invitation to the present moment, a reminder to not be too focused on the destination.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE