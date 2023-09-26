Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'

Louis Carnell continues an ongoing series with “two,” his collaboration with musician, visual artist, record producer and co-founder of Sonic Youth, Lee Ranaldo, which follows the release of his work with Keeley Forsyth launching the project earlier this month.

Listen to “two” where Louis Carnell & Lee Ranaldo build worlds together, using the inimitable guitar work of Ranaldo. The track features the second in a series of visual works by Louis Carnell & Arcin Sagdic.

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration.

A new track will emerge on every third Tuesday, with the launch for each creating an environment for the listener to explore the series, without hierarchy, with the aim to question how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.

Carnell’s work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. His use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy see him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO, London and the Volksbühne, Berlin, more to be confirmed.

Follow Louis Carnell for the next three releases in the series, collaborations with Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, and Coby Sey, with further releases continuing into 2024.

Photo credit: Niko Studio