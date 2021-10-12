Lost Walks Shares Part 2 of Gothic Rock-Opera 'Blood Lantern'

Following last month's announcement of its upcoming new album and rollout of its first act, "Like A Lantern In The Night", Colorado rock band Lost Walks has shared the next chapter of the Blood Lantern saga.

Titled "Fear Is A Weapon", these next tracks serve as a direct continuation of the songs released in September, all of which ties back into Lost Walks' "gothic rock opera" that commenced in its 2016 debut, Wolf, Woman, and Man.

Like was showcased in the first act of Blood Lantern, "Fear Is A Weapon" sees Lost Walks continue to double down on some darker and heavier musical stylings, eschewing the more acoustic arrangements and folk-tinged sounds heard on its debut.

"We do want, musically, for all our works to be distinct from one another," says band member Andy Thomas in a statement. "Because of the real-world implications of topics such as trophic cascade, chronic wasting disease, and the extermination of wolves discussed on Blood Lantern, it made sense to make the new album a moodier, metal-adjacent affair." The band cites Nick Cave, Neurosis, King Woman, and Low, among others, as influences for the music of Blood Lantern.

As its members are vocal advocates of wildlife conservation, specifically the reintroduction of wolves into the wilderness of Colorado the species once called home, Lost Walks went out of its way cleverly scatter numerous easter eggs and scientific facts about the species of the narrative's main cast throughout its works.

"When you write rock opera - and I remember Pete Townsend talking about this with Tommy - there's only so much you can infer to a listener," said Thomas in a recent interview with Westword. "You have this narrative in your head, so you do the best you can through kind of your more pared-down lyrics to try to inform this action."

Listen to part two of Blood Lantern here.