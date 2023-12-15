Lost Prince Unveils Third Single Off Upcoming EP 'Moment'

Unleashing a surge of dulcet melodies, Lost Prince presents his breathtaking new release, “Moment,” featuring the exceptional vocal skills of Raveen.

Following the success of his previous singles, “Honest” and “Ipnosia”, which captivated audiences with their innovative sound and emotional depth, “Moment” continues this trend with its spellbinding tunes and evocative lyrics. Building on anticipation of the visionary musician's forthcoming EP, this track marks the third single released to tease listeners with a taste of what's to come. "Moment" is out now via Palace Music.

From the onset of the track, Lost Prince sets a distinct mood with a subtle yet resonant beat that lays the foundation for the song's atmosphere. Weaving in glistening sonic elements with Raveen's celestial vocals, Lost Prince guides the listener through a dreamlike journey full of emotional depth. At the heart of the single, the lyrics explore the quest for solace in someone unable to fulfill those emotional desires.

Building on the momentum of his two recent releases, this ethereal single heightens the already intense excitement and anticipation for Lost Prince's upcoming EP, scheduled for release in February 2024. The forthcoming EP is expected to be an emotional whirlwind, featuring music that is both breathtaking and heartfelt. With meticulous craftsmanship, Lost Prince ensures that each track he creates achieves a pinnacle of storytelling excellence.

ABOUT LOST PRINCE

Lost Prince is a visionary artist reshaping electronic music with a theatrical flair. His mesmerizing sounds have caught the attention of Swedish House Mafia's Axwell, leading to numerous releases on the Axtone Records label. Axwell even co-wrote the Lost Prince hit, 'Always On My Mind'.

Lost Prince's style, a mix of hypnotic melodies and influences from the jackin' house scene of Chicago and New York has garnered an official remix on Anjunadeep and support from top-tier artists. With millions of streams on Spotify, Lost Prince is known for impromptu street performances in Athens, captivating European audiences with his immersive musical narrative.