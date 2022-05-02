Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Return With New Single 'Share Ur Feelings'

Today, buzzing Los Angeles band Junior Varsity reveal a new single entitled "Share Ur Feelings." Reaching critical mass, Zane Lowe just exclusively world-premiered the song on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show.

"Share Ur Feelings" marks the first drop from the group since their 2021 self-titled debut EP, Junior Varsity. Once again, they defy categorization, embodying alternative with organic production and a sticky hook on the song.

Junior Varsity continue to capture the attention of fans and tastemakers alike. Pigeons & Planes hailed them among "22 Rising Artists to Watch in 2022" and noted, "the build-up has been long and steady, and Junior Varsity is ready to detonate." Meanwhile, the group's self-titled debut EP generated nearly 10 million streams and earned widespread acclaim.

OnesToWatch raved, "Junior Varsity feels timeless while remaining a definitive illustration of one of music's most fearless risk-takers," and OFFICE observed, "Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel have felt that the way we know things to have been very singular, and they wanted to change the game and do it JV style." In support of the project, they hit the road, opening for Deb Never throughout the fall of 2021.

Of course, the guys also remain renowned for their (in)famous A F$*KING WEEKEND shows. You never know who will show up, and they've attracted a cohort of dynamic guests such as AG Club, Babyxsosa, Deb Never, Jean Dawson, and Gus Dapperton, to name a few.

Famously, the band made the national news cycle after draping giant cow head over the first "O" on the Hollywood Sign in celebration of the band's long-awaited debut single "Cold Blood." With this unapologetic launch and a premiere with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, "Cold Blood" amassed over 2 million and counting streams and was FADER's "Best Rock Songs Right Now."

Their second single, "Weather" [feat. spill tab] revealed a new layer of the band that explored the melancholy feeling of chasing one's dream while internally feeling empty. OnesToWatch hailed it as "a nigh-perfect pop song with an undeniably alternative appeal, Junior Varsity have crafted a different sort of summer anthem, the sort made for those perfectly imperfect overcast days."

Los Angeles duo Junior Varsity just wants to feel something. The world can seem cold and unfeeling-now more than ever-which makes real emotion stand out amid the gray. That's why Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel started Junior Varsity in 2019, and it's a mission that they've held to as they've begun to finally release their thorny genre-blending, punk-pop anthems.

Their new single "Cold Blood" is their first, but they've already built a devoted group of followers through their sweaty, sometimes bloody live shows and the videos they've uploaded to Instagram, where their cracked refractions of bedroom R&B, DIY indie pop, and mid-'00s radio rock are paired with dreamlike visuals.

Those snippets hinted at a rich emotional world, and fans quickly gravitated. Without a single song out, Junior Varsity got press from tastemaking outlets like Pigeons and Planes and sold out shows on both coasts, creating a cultish following that culminated in "Cold Blood" receiving a Zane Lowe premiere, all while they remained true to the ethic that got them there in the first place-not caring at all what other people thought.

As trying as 2020 was, it gave them a lot of time to experiment with new sounds and now they're on the eve of releasing a whole project. Junior Varsity are ready to be back in the world again, to play shows, to sweat, to scream, and to feel it all reflected back at them as they share their passion.

