Lori Rayne Brings The Broadway Bash In New Single 'Woo Girls'

The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms, and you can watch the video.

Oct. 06, 2023

Rising country artist and FarmAid 2023 performer Lori Rayne releases new single and music video "Woo Girls." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms, and you can watch the video above.

When discussing her song Lori shares, “The song ‘Woo Girls' is an homage to the girl that feels like they are the life of the party, and for anyone who loves to engulf themselves in the chaos that goes with being a ‘Woo Girl.' This song definitely has the potential to be a fun Nashville anthem.”

The scene is quickly set with different shots of the bright neon signs lighting up Broadway against a dark night sky. “Woo Girls” flashes brilliantly across the screen before quickly switching to a shot of Lori Rayne and her girl gang. It looks as though any woman walking down Broadway at the time was welcome to join the video as the various scenes of smiling faces flip across the screen.

For the chorus, we see Lori Rayne exuding bad-bitch energy as she leads her group down Broadway while singing “Let's give it up for my woo girls / Breaking all the rules girls / Pulling all the boys on the floor to dance / Taking all the shots back.” The chorus ends with a powerful “Yeah! Let's make some noise for my woo girls!” 

Lori Rayne is anything but ordinary when it comes to her take on country music. Born and raised in historical Birmingham, Alabama, it's no secret that she has had a plethora of influences when it comes to southern culture and music. With influences heavy in 90's hip hop, blues, and country, Lori Rayne brings her own twist to the music she creates. Her soulful voice, coupled with storytelling lyrics and country vibes, brings a true uniqueness.

Although Lori had always been interested in music, it wasn't until 2017 that she took to the internet to display her talents. In July 2018, Lori Rayne released her first ever single entitled “Radiostation (The Beach Song).”

This song displays not only her love for country music, but also some of her influences as well. Soon after, Lori struck again with another single entitled “Beaches in California," alongside hip-hop artist Asherr Cole, which debuted on Spotify's New Music Nashville. Most recently, Lori released her debut EP entitled 1926 dedicated to her grandad, and is continuing to write and record new music in Nashville, TN.

Lori has been seen on various Nashville stages, and is a proud member on the roster of the Black Opry, where she has performed alongside major stars like Alicia Keys. She has become a force alongside the Black Opry, where she recently performed at FarmAid 2023 alongside fellow members Kyshona and Tylar Bryant.

Rayne shared the bill with legends Willie Nelson and family, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, and more.



