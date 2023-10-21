Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Announces New Billy Joel Exhibit

After nearly a year in the planning, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has officially announced the first ever exhibit dedicated exclusively to LIMEHOF Inductee and Legendary Long Island Musician Billy Joel. The exhibit will open on Friday November 24th, 2023, at 12 noon at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook museum location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). The exclusive exhibit, called Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man's Journey will showcase over 50 years of Billy Joel's most cherished items including rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments and historic photos, many donated by Billy Joel and never seen before in public.

“We are thrilled and honored to present the Billy Joel exhibit everyone has been waiting for, Billy Joel – My Life, the incredible story of A Piano Man's Journey from Long Island to worldwide acclaim,” said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman. “Billy has been very cordial and involved in the planning, and it is appropriate the exhibit is on Long Island, where he has long been identified, written so many songs and lived most of his life. It is a fitting tribute to Long Island's most successful entertainer and is guaranteed to thrill his legions of fans.”

This exhibit, the second since the museum opened in November of 2022, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Billy Joel's life-spanning career from his roots in Hicksville/Levittown through his albums, tours, inspirations, and personal experiences.

The exhibit is being created by renowned designer and LIMEHOF board member Kevin O'Callaghan, who designed the Hall of Fame and its current exhibit to much acclaim. O'Callahan and Canadeo have presented the exhibit plans and designs to Billy Joel several times during the past year and have received his input, culminating with the final design ready to be created.

“It has been a thrill and an honor to work with Billy in creating this extraordinary testament to his life and music,” said Kevin O'Callaghan, LIMEHOF Creative Director. “It is one of the highlights of my long career and I'm sure visitors will be thrilled with the result.”

The exhibit is being supported and sponsored by Catholic Health, The Billy Joel Foundation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Jake's 58 Casino Hotel, The Haugland Group, M&T Bank, The EGC Group and Lessing's Hospitality.

“Catholic Health is very proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame and this particular exhibit really captures what it's all about,” said Joe Carofano, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer of Catholic Health. “Billy Joel, The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame and Catholic Health all share a common love of Long Island; its spirit, its heritage and its unique character. Our roots are intertwined; bringing us together to celebrate the joy of life that Long Island inspires in all of us.”

Tickets are available for sale at the link below or are available to be purchased in person at LIMEHOF. This is a timed entry exhibit so tickets will be sold by time block availability, or you can purchase VIP “any time” tickets good any time for the duration of the exhibit. For more information about LIMEHOF visit www.limehof.org

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.