Lola Kirke Releases New EP 'Christmas Alone - Live from The Blue Room'

Singer, songwriter, and actress Lola Kirke has gifted fans with a new EP, Christmas Alone - Live From The Blue Room, out now via Third Man Records.

The seven-track collection showcases the original new holiday song, "Christmas Alone," alongside intimate versions of tracks from Kirke's acclaimed 2022 sophomore album, Lady For Sale, recorded earlier this year at The Blue Room at Third Man Records Nashville.

Kirke will celebrate Christmas Alone - Live From The Blue Room with a very special holiday show set for December 17 at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge in Nashville, TN.

In addition, Kirke's upcoming live schedule includes an eagerly awaited UK tour with First Aid Kit, followed next year by a North American run alongside Margo Price getting underway February 6, 2023 at Phoenix, AZ's Crescent Ballroom and then continuing through the month. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

LOLA KIRKE TOUR 2022-2023

NOVEMBER

28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *

29 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo *

DECEMBER

2 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Corn Exchange *

3 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham *

5 - Liverpool, UK - Olympia *

8 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo *

13 - London, UK - Moth Club

17 - Nashville, TN - Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge

FEBRUARY 2023

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom †

7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park †

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre †

10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore †

11 - Arcata, CA - John Van Duzer Theatre, Humboldt State University †

13 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom †

14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom †

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market †

17 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm †

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue †

20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre †

21 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre †

22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue †

* w/ First Aid Kit

† w/ Margo Price

Released earlier this year, Lady For Sale saw Lola Kirke building upon the artistic momentum of her 2016 debut EP and 2018's full-length Heart Head West with an invigorating country pop-tinged blend of twangy hooks, glam guitars, high-spirited synth stylings, and the New York/Nashville-based artist's deeply candid, increasingly powerful songcraft.

Produced in Nashville by Austin Jenkins (White Denim, Leon Bridges, Orville Peck), the critically acclaimed LP includes such singles as "Broken Families," "Better Than Any Drug," and "Pink Sky," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube. In addition, Lady For Sale was accompanied by a complete workout video, inspired by Jane Fonda's landmark 1980s aerobics videos and soundtracked by songs from the album, streaming now at YouTube.

Recently seen in the highly praised HBO series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and soon to star in Showtime's upcoming Three Women, Kirke swiftly followed Lady For Sale with a deeply personal new single, "All I Had To Do," available now at all DSPs and streaming services after its exclusive premiere on PEOPLE.com.