Lola Brooke's 'Don't Play With It' Hits 1 Million Views on YouTube
The official music video was directed by Starr Mazi and creative directed by Lola Brooke.
Brooklyn-born rapper Lola Brooke achieves a new milestone for her viral hit "Don't Play With It," featuring fellow Brooklynite Billy B. The official music video, directed by Starr Mazi and creative directed by Lola Brooke has now landed 1 million + organic views via YouTube.
"Don't Play With It," has gone on to become a natural global hit, having amassed engagements on social media platforms (Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter) in the multi-millions and favor from Hip Hop heavyweights Cardi B, Meek Mill, Latto, JT (City Girls). Media outlets such as XXL, Hype Bae, Essence, Notion Magazine, and more have praised the single for its irresistibly refreshing appeal reminiscent of the New York drill music scene.
On an unbreakable hot streak with no signs of ceasing, Lola Brooke has proven to be a force with her magnetic appeal as she carries the city of Brooklyn with her as the next face of New York.
About Lola Brooke
Packed into Brooklynite raptress Lola Brooke's petite frame are all the makings of the music world's next superstar: a boisterous personality, the versatility to carve her space in any creative medium; and above all the lyrical ability to hold her own against any competitor. As the Hip-Hop world finally begins to make space for female artists, Lola Brooke not only stands out in a sea of interchangeable newcomers; she also has the self-awareness to recognize that she is still discovering herself as a young woman, and the confidence to let that self-discovery play out in her music. The resulting relatability allows her to connect with a fan base that will continue to grow with her.
Discovering Hip-Hop in her early teens, Lola was instantly drawn to this new take on poetry, the artform that had allowed her to navigate the challenges of adolescent life. She quickly made a name for herself on New York's unforgiving freestyle circuit, drawing the attention of producer Reefa Slater, who signed her to his newly formed Team 80 imprint in 2016.
Lola Brooke's steady flow of releases and charismatic personality helped her to continue to grow her fanbase. The outcome with over a Million streams across 91 countries, on Spotify alone. As with several of her previous releases, her music has also caught the attention of the press, several of her music industry peers and even some of the OGs who have inspired Lola over the years: including Snoop Dog and Foxy Brown.
Watch the new music video here:
