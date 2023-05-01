Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'Just Relax'

Breakout artist Lola Brooke returns with the unveil of her new single "Just Relax" today via Arista Records/Team Eighty Productions. The preeminent new single from the Brooklyn-born rapper is a dynamic flip of one of Hip Hop's most revered classic tracks, "The Choice Is Yours" by Black Sheep, and is met with an accompanying music video directed by Shanghaii, out now.

With her latest "Just Relax," 2023's artist to watch, Lola Brooke delivers on her natural, undeniable ability to bridge generations jointly in song. With her distinct sound and razor-sharp cadence, Brooke brings a burst of dominance to today's culture of Hip Hop.

"Just Relax" magnifies this notion to a magnitude as she breathes an up-to-minute life into a culture-shifting Hip-Hop classic by Andres "Dres" Vargas Titus and William "Mista Lawnge" McLean, who make up the collective Black Sheep. Dres makes a memorable cameo in the video to "Just Relax," which blesses the new track in all respects.

Known also for her story-telling visuals, Lola leaves no stone unturned as she pays homage to the golden age of Hip Hop with styling contemplative of bamboo earrings remixed into a ready-to-wear piece made for the runway, a timeless denim-on-denim ensemble and classic tracksuit that shows the lasting impact of the culture of Hip Hop.

As Hip Hop enters its 50th anniversary, "Just Relax" serves as the quintessential soundtrack for the now in celebration of the world phenomenon genre.

At a high with her first official single for the year, Lola has remained at the top with her single "Don't Play With It," which topped the Urban radio charts for two weeks straight at number one via MediaBase. The track debuted on the Billboard Top 100 charts earlier this month and has amassed 100M+ worldwide streams to date.

Lola was recently announced as one of the official performers at Hot 97's Summer Jam this year, which is set to take place on June 4 and UBS Arena for its first year back in New York.

The performance will kick off Lola's next set of festival performances in the U.S. and European markets, including Broccoli Festival in Washington DC, WOO HAH! X ROLLING LOUD Festival in Rotterdam, Rolling Loud Portugal, Rolling Loud Germany, Rolling Loud Miami, Splash Festival in Germany, Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, Openair Festival in Frauenfeld Switzerland, and much more soon-to-be-announced.

Watch the new music video here: