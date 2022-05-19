Lojay & Sarz Recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' Remix

Lagos-based Afro-fusion artist Lojay and internationally renowned super-producer Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy) have released a brand new remix of their recent smash single "Monalisa" featuring multi-platinum certified, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B superstar Chris Brown.

Taken from Lojay & Sarz's collaborative LV N ATTN EP last year, the original "Monalisa" became an early standout due to its hypnotic beat and infectious hooks, becoming not just one of the biggest releases in Nigeria, but a global hit that put Lojay on the map as one of Nigeria's fastest-rising cultural exports and cemented Sarz's reputation as the most significant name in Afrobeats.

With over 100 million streams to date, it's safe to say that "Monalisa" became something of a cultural phenomenon last year. The track not only won applause from the likes of The Face, HYPEBEAST, and The FADER - where it ranked No. 30 on their 100 Best Songs of 2021 list - but it also became the 5th most streamed song across Nigeria last year. Meanwhile, the track demonstrated its massive transatlantic reach by peaking at No. 1 on Shazam's Global Afrobeats chart and within the top 10 on both the US and UK Official Afrobeats charts.

Sharing his excitement about the new remix, Lojay says, "at the time I was creating this song I would have never imagined hearing a Chris Brown verse on it but the best part is he actually took his time and killed it and gave the song a different feel. He's someone I've always wanted to work with so this is a really good feeling."

Released in June of last year, Lojay & Sarz's collaborative LV N ATTN EP has confidently taken center stage as one of the most exciting Afro-fusion debuts of all time. The dynamic Lagos duo created a simmering 5-track EP which alongside their first single "Tonongo" also features the GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Wizkid on the hypnotic title track "LV N ATTN", plus silky smooth bangers such as "Park O X3" and "Panty!".

Showcasing Lojay's sublime vocals alongside Sarz's slick production that blends contemporary Afrobeats with urgent Hip-Hop and sensual R&B sounds and has established him as the go-to producer for heavyweight acts in Nigeria and across the globe such as Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Skepta - the new "Monalisa" remix with Chris Brown is the essential soundtrack for summer.

Born out of Lojay's determination to persevere through his own dark times during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lojay, already a huge Sarz fan, reached out for a face-to-face meeting between the two artists. Despite Lojay hoping to collaborate on one song, Sarz decided that the two would work on an EP together and a 3 month-long boot-camp in Lagos ensued. Helmed by the explosive singles "Tonongo" and "LV N ATTN", the EP is a reflection on heartbreak and vulnerability with a sonic journey that will not only make you get up and move but redefined the parameters of Afro-Fusion sounds and aesthetics.

