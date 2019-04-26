Logan Henderson Releases 'End of the World' Video

Singer-songwriter, musician, and recording artist Logan Henderson today releases the official music video for his latest single "End of the World," out now via RED MUSIC/HERØ Records.

Watch the cinematic visual directed by Robert Quaintance, edited by Miles Murphy, and featuring Katelyn Fann below!

"End of the World" recently premiered on Idolator who described the single as "another win"and called Logan, "definitely someone you want to keep your eye on." The song is the latest off Logan's forthcoming EP, due out this summer, and is the second installment and follow up to 2018's Echoes of Departures and the Endless Street of Dreams. The EP also features hit single "Pull Me Deep," which became Henderson's second consecutive Top 40 hit at pop radio.

Logan is currently on his U.S. tour supporting label mate Jake Miller that will hit 15 remaining cities including major markets in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Tickets are available online HERE. In support of his tour, Henderson recently unveiled a new set of robust hoodies and long sleeve t-shirts. Fans can purchase the exclusive new merchandise at his official website atred.lnk.to/LoganMerch.

Last year's Echoes of Departures and the Endless Street of Dreams Pt. 1 launched Logan's long-awaited solo debut since his departure from the multi-platinum pop powerhouse band Big Time Rush. With the group, Logan gained international recognition and sold millions of records worldwide, including the group's platinum-certified 2010 self-titled album, BTR which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200.



Armed with a wealth of new solo material and an exciting new live show, 2019 continues to show Logan Henderson in a brand new light, as an artist taking full control of his sound and letting the music do all the talking.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

April 12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

April 13 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

April 16 - Dallas, TX - The Prophet Bar

April 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room

April 19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

April 23 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

April 27 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

April 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex Theater

May 3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

May 4 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

May 5 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

May 7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line Music Café

May 11 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater

May 12 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre

May 14 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre





