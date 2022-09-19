Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'

Locos Por Juana is excited to announce their newest single from their forthcoming album, the title track "Redemption" is out now available everywhere you stream music.

Adding a throwback sound to their signature "that island swing," Dean Fishback (Keys) explains, "It is a classic 80's "Black Uhuru'' style reggae, militant and triumphant." And like the roots reggae forefathers, "Redemption" hits on themes of healing and hope. Mark Kondrat guitarist reflects, "After all that has happened in the last few years, It's time for our Redemption as a band, as fathers, as citizens of this Earth and as a world. This song is our Redemption... "

The new song was composed and recorded with the intent to be the opening interlude on the new album, however, inspiration struck the lead singer, and songwriter, Itawe. He says, "I was inspired to talk about my addiction to drugs and alcohol. And how through my higher power I conquered life. It's an inspiration to give hope to people to love themselves and self-healing through music and meditation."

"The idea came through during my recovery. We started when Mark (guitar) sent me the track and I started writing my personal journey to where I am today." He continues, "It's my personal story. I felt it was necessary to tell people the truth about my life. I felt I needed it to make amends to all our fans and to all the people and families that suffered through this process."

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat's Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback's Studio, 7 Hills Studio. The vocals and remaining production were recorded at Flow State Studios in Miami, FL.

Locos Por Juana is the Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY nominated band, known for their bilingual songs and high energy performances. They have created a unique blend of reggae, funk, cumbia, salsa, and rock that they have coined "that Island swing." Pulling from their collective cultural backgrounds with bandmembers hailing from Miami, Vermont and Colombia, Locos Por Juana has captured the heart and soul of the new generation.

Listen to the new single here: