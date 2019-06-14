Lizzo's DJ Sophia Eris Urges Everyone To Be Their Own Adele On Her New Single FEEL THE BURN Out Today

Minneapolis renaissance woman Sophia Eris is encouraging everyone to "be their own Adele" on her new single "Feel The Burn." Joining forces once again with super producers Lazerbeak (Doomtree, Lizzo, Dessa) and Bionik (Ice-T, Aceyalone, Far East Movement) for an uptempo club banger, Eris lays out the definitive workout plan to get you right just in time for summer. "Feel The Burn" channels that Jane Fonda workout tape you remember as a kid, and is as much West Coast G-Funk as it is a space age self-improvement anthem. Eris explains, "This song is about flexing your best self and being proud of who you are. Hittin 'em with light that makes 'em feel the burn!"

Give it a listen here!

Sophia Eris currently resides in Minneapolis, MN. Since 2012 she's grown from a respected solo artist, to an international touring DJ with Atlantic breakthrough recording artist Lizzo, to a morning show host at the most forward-thinking hip-hop station in the country. She's collaborated with Prince, appeared on the Power Rangers soundtrack, released a solo EP, and performed at major festivals like Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza. When she's not on the road Eris stays locked in the studio, currently working on her debut solo full-length produced by Minneapolis veterans Lazerbeak (Doomtree, Dessa,Lizzo) and Bionik (Ice-T, Aceyalone, Far East Movement). Together the trio have released "Who's Got The Boom," "Fanny Pack," and "Feel The Burn" to date.

Don't Miss Sophia Eris on Tour DJing for Lizzo!

6/19 - Covington, KY // Madison Theater

6/21 - Kansas City, MO // Arvest Bank Theatre

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI // Summerfest 2019

6/29 - Glastonbury, UK // Glastonbury Festival

6/30 - Rotselaar, Belgium // Rock Werchter 2019

7/2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands // Paradiso Noord

7/3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands // Paradiso Noord

7/5 - Arras, France // Main Square Festival

7/6 - Roskilde, Denmark // Roskilde Festival

7/11 - Montreux, Switzerland // Auditorium Stravinski

7/13 - London, UK // Lovebox 2019

7/14 - Paris, France // Afropunk Fest Paris

7/18-7/19 - Troutdale, OR // McMenamin's Edgefield Amphitheater

7/19-7/21 - Seattle, WA // Capitol Hill Block Party

7/25 - Baltimore, MD // Rams Head Live

7/27 - Detroit, MI // Mo Pop Festival

8/16-8/17 - Omaha, NE // Maha Festival

9/7-9/8 - New Orleans, LA // The Fillmore

9/10 - St Petersburg, FL // Jannus Live

9/11 - Miami Beach, FL // Fillmore Miami Beach

9/13 - Raleigh, NC // Red Hat Amphitheater

9/15 - Charlotte, NC // Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/17 - Boston, MA // Agganis Arena

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA // The Met

9/19 - Toronto, ON // Rebel

9/22 - New York, NY // Radio City Music Hall

9/24 - New York, NY // Radio City Music Hall

9/25-9/26 - Washington, DC // The Anthem

9/28-9/29 - Chicago, IL // Aragon Ballroom

9/30 - Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium

10/2 - Louisville, KY // Louisville Palace

10/8 - St Louis, MO // The Pageant

10/9 - Minneapolis, MN // The Armory

10/10 - Madison, WI // The Sylvee

10/11 - Minneapolis, MN // The Armory

10/15-10/16 - Denver, CO // The Fillmore

10/18 - Hollywood, CA // Hollywood Palladium

10/20-10/21 - Hollywood, CA // Hollywood Palladium

10/23 - Phoenix, AZ // The Van Buren

10/24 - San Diego, CA // Cal Coast Credit Union Theatre

10/25 - Las Vegas, NV // The Chelsea

10/27-10/28 - San Francisco, CA // Bill Graham Civic Center





