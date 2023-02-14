Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup

The third annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has released its 2023 lineup featuring Travis Scott, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Lil Nas X, Zara Larsson, Kygo and many more.

Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 29-July1, 2023, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, innovative culinary selections, art, and much more. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 15 at www.LollaStockholm.com.

Check out the full lineup here: