Liz Cooper's 'Feeling Good' Debuts Today

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Liz Cooper's new song, "Feeling Good," is debuting today. Listen/share HERE.

Of the song, Cooper shares, "'Feeling Good' is one of the first songs I wrote for this record. It's the recognition of a deep and nagging existential sadness that's nearly impossible to shake."

The track is the latest unveiled from Cooper's anticipated new album, Hot Sass, which will be released next Friday, September 3 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Produced by Benny Yurco (Michael Nau, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), mixed by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King) and recorded live at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, VT, Hot Sass marks multiple departures for Cooper-from her nine-year home of Nashville, from her band addendum of the Stampede, and from the genre-based expectations she's accumulated throughout her career. With these twelve new songs, including the previously released tracks "Hot Sass," "Slice of Life" and "Getting Closer," Cooper comes into her own-both musically and as a person-embracing a newfound sense of independence, honesty, maturity and creativity.

In celebration of the new music, Cooper will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall with upcoming shows at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia's Underground Arts, Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Los Angeles' Lodge Room, Austin's Empire Control, Denver's Bluebird Theatre and Chicago's Lincoln Hall among several others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.lizcoopermusic.com/tour.

Reflecting on the album, Cooper shares, "It's me learning about what kind of woman I am and it's not pretty all the time...I'm still processing these songs. Still reflecting. And I think that's the thing-Hot Sass is just a stamp in time of what was happening in my life. I just want to continue making art that displays myself, the moments, and the people around me."

In addition to Cooper and Yurco, Hot Sass also features Cooper's longtime bandmates and collaborators Joe Bisirri (bass), Ryan Usher (drums, percussion) and Michael Libramento (guitar, synthesizer).