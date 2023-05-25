Liz Cass Announces 'Teardrops' Covers EP

The EP will be out June 29th.

Liz Cass has announced the release of a four-track covers EP Teardrops, out June 29th. Marking the announcement, Liz has released the title track which is a beautiful, emotive take on the Womack and Womack hit.

Regarding the single Liz says, “‘Teardrops’ is one of my favourite songs - the lyrics get me straight in the heart. While I was out running one lockdown evening, 'Yes' by Chromatics came on my Spotify and I started hearing ‘Teardrops’ to it in my head. Dramatically slowed down with some emotive chords felt really moving, so the next day I made this version over Zoom with Ed Graves, inspired by what I was imagining out on my run. 

“I loved the process of putting my own spin on a classic track which I've always loved - the lyrics lend themselves so well to a melancholic ballad. They're kinda heartbreaking! We revisited it in January and Louis Eliot (Grace Jones/Rialto) added some beautiful, atmospheric guitar parts but we kept the original bedroom vocals. It's nice to finally release it three years later! I hope people can connect with it in a different way from the original.”

The forthcoming EP finds the London singer showcasing her influences while putting her unique spin on the classic tracks. With downtempo beats and soaring synths, Liz demonstrates her broad vocal ability over a choice selection of songs including Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, ‘Fade Into You’ by Mazzy Star and Rialto’s ‘Untouchable’.

The Teardrops EP follows the her debut album The Words which was released at the end of last year to great acclaim, receiving at 4/5 nod from The Times dubbing it “a smart alternative pop debut”, Clash praised her “refined, finessed electronic pop”, while Notion claimed, “Liz Cass is an artist not afraid to wear her heart on her musical sleeve… Making alternative pop with a relatable edge”.

The singles ‘Near Miss’, ‘Confessional’ and ‘Something Real’ proved hits at radio on both sides of the Atlantic, receiving spins on iHeartRADIO while gaining great support from Radio 1 with plays from Jack Saunders, Mollie King and Maia Beth.

Liz Cass is also making a strong presence live and her next show will be in London at the Discover Monthly night at The Star Of Kings in Kings Cross curated by Radio 1’s Jodie Bryant on May 31st.

Liz is also proving a sought after DJ and holds regular residences at London’s Stereo and KOKO, while she is also set to play Pikes Ibiza, Däios Cove in Crete and UK festivals including Secret Garden Party and El Dorado this summer.

Photography by Abeiku Arthur



