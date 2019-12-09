Live Nation Asia And EX-R Consulting Launch Live Nation Connects â€“ New Creative Agency To Connect Brands To Music Fans

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced a partnership with Hong Kong based marketing agency EX-R Consulting to launch Live Nation Connects, a new creative and brand marketing agency set to connect the world's leading brands to music fans across Asia.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Live Nation Connects will serve brands regionally focusing on China, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, with the aim of servicing an increasing demand for brands to reach multigenerational fans through creative experiences that add value at live music events across the region.

"By combining EX-R's vast experience in brand activations and our expertise in live entertainment, Live Nation Connects will bring a unique offering to brands across Asia," said Paul Antonio, President of Asia and Middle East at Live Nation.

As consumer habits change, so have brand needs and with Live Nation Connects' robust, proprietary insights on fan behavior, the company will serve to partner more closely and effectively with brands and agencies with a range of capabilities which include strategy and creative, artist relations, original and branded content, experiential events and production, promotions and product design, digital and social media, fanfluencer, fan intelligence and measurement and PR, along with innovation such as VR, emerging technologies and multicasting.

"The opportunity for meaningful connections between brands and fans is at an all-time high and Live Nation Connects will do just that by delivering authentic brand partnerships via creative and experiential marketing. Our proven track record working with Live Nation over the recent years provides a solid foundation for Live Nation Connects and we are very proud to be partnering with them to work with agencies and brands across Asia," said Colleen Yu, Founder and Principal of EX-R Consulting.

"Live music fans are among the world's most receptive audiences with 90% of fans believing that brands can enhance the live experience. This is because live music is an emotional, collective, multi-sensory experience, where fans are more tuned in, open to their surrounding and are ultimately more receptive to brands. Live Nation Connects can enable brands to be a meaningful part of culture and engage with fans through the power of live," said James Dick, SVP, Marketing Partnerships at Live Nation Asia.

Live Nation Asia is responsible for touring the world's biggest artists in Asia such as Backstreet Boys, Green Day, Maroon 5, Troye Sivan and U2, along with producing and promoting the region's leading festivals including Creamfields and Download. Live Nation has long-standing global partnerships brands including: T-Mobile, Citi, Hilton, Asics, Remy Martin, Tinder, Hyundai, AB InBev, Smirnoff and more to help them reach multigenerational fans through creative experiences that add value at live music events globally. In Asia, the division has marketing partnerships with Budweiser, Pernod Ricard, SingTel, Hilton, Monster Energy, Citi, Amex and Mercedes-Benz.

"Live Nation Connects will integrate brands into the Live Nation network seamlessly and authentically with cultural relevance, while leveraging the power of live at scale for brands to connect with the most receptive audience when they're truly listening," concluded Paul Antonio, President of Asia and Middle East at Live Nation.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About EX-R Consulting

EX-R Consulting has been offering a one-stop brand solutions shop since 2010, revitalizing numerous world's leading brands through more than 200 campaigns and events in 15 countries. 2019 was also the most successful year to date for EX-R's business, with the launch of Vogue HK, Sculpture Artist Ren Zhe's art exhibition in Beijing's Forbidden City, Hongkong Land's Bespoke Lounge etc., as well as collaborating closely with brands such as Cartier, Audemars Piguet, IWC, Galaxy Macau, K11, La Prairie, Estee Lauder, Balmain, Tod's, Range Rover, Jaguar, Budweiser, AIA and Standard Chartered Bank.

