Live From Our Living Rooms: An Online Music Festival and Fundraiser Runs April 1st through April 7th

Work for NYC's musicians has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic as performances have been cancelled and venues have closed indefinitely. Live From Our Living Rooms Music Festival and Fundraiser will help to fill in the gap for struggling musicians by bringing the joy of music live-streamed from artists' homes in NYC to viewers anywhere in the world. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate online, raising funds to provide performance grants awarded to musicians during this crisis.

Organized by NYC musicians Sirintip, Thana Alexa, Owen Broder and their nonprofit partner MusicTalks, the festival is proud to present a stellar lineup of artists contributing their time and talents to this cause. As the community is doing its part to stay safe and help prevent the spread of the virus, a stellar line-up of musicians will perform solo or in small groups who live under the same roof. Starting on April 1 and continuing through April 7, there will be 28 performances in 7 days: 2 evening performances, 1 masterclass or interdisciplinary presentation and 1 children's show. Shows will be streamed on Crowdcast and simulcast on each artist's Facebook pages.

Participants include Chick Corea, Joe Lovano & Judi Silvano, Linda Oh & Fabian Almazan, Becca Stevens, Bill Frisell, Christian McBride, Antonio Sanchez & Thana Alexa, Owen Broder, Sirintip, Julian Lage, Dave Liebman, Tali Rubenstein, Michael Mayo, and many others.

The full schedule will be announced on Monday, March 30.

The organization is soliciting tax deductible donations from audience members and institutional funders to provide performance grants to NYC musicians who submit an application and meet our performance grant criteria. The application for air will be released on March 31st and due back by April 8th with payouts to be processed before the end of the month. More information about the application, eligibility and deadlines can be found here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk