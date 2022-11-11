Little Snake Surprise Releases New EP 'Driving On Acid'

Making his debut at the legendary Berghain in Berlin for CTM Festival back in May, Little Snake returns on Brainfeeder with a new digital EP titled DRIVING ON ACID comprising six hyper-detailed and (somewhat paradoxically) minimalistic takes on avant-garde rave music, including a collaboration, "RTF150," with fellow Alberta resident Cerdin ("my closest co-producer").

"The aim of the EP was to create an honest and ultra refined collection of acid-laced tunes that would unapologetically appeal to a sweaty club," says Little Snake. "However a nauseating overdose of psychedelic concepts inevitably fight each other to re-write its structure. The entire package is carried by undertones of deconstructed club through its run-time with the occasional baile experiment, composing itself to be the perfect collection of music to have an incomprehensible and delusional night out."

Highly respected for his approach to sound design, Little Snake collaborated with two of his heroes - Flying Lotus and Amon Tobin - on his 2021 album A Fragmented Love Story, Written by the Infinite Helix Architect and has garnered props from other dons of the electronic underground : Machinedrum, Hudson Mohawke, Modeselektor, Eprom, Ivy Lab and Jimmy Edgar.

Recently he remixed not one but two Danny Elfman tracks on his recent Bigger. Messier. remix album after being personally approached by the legendary American film composer and singer/songwriter. Little Snake was the only artist to appear twice on the album alongside the likes of Squarepusher, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Boris.

With a seemingly endless variety of influences, including microsound, math rock and digital cumbia. Little Snake's work creates freeform ties between many spectral palettes, although it was typically bound by its dark aesthetic, intricate sonic structure, and attention to textural experimentation, loosely bound by dance-friendly electronic backgrounds.

The Calgary-based producer (real name Gino Serpentini) began making music at 17-years-old, releasing experimental beats on streaming sites. These soon caught the attention of Brainfeeder head honcho Flying Lotus, and he became the youngest member of the Brainfeeder family when he released his sophomore EP Enter.

Little Snake continued expanding his impossibly dense, complex sound with his 2021 full-length debut A Fragmented Love Story, Written by the Infinite Helix Architect. Through his in-depth knowledge of electronic composition and synthesis, he has landed various big gigs in sound direction and more, including music in the video game GTA V.

Photo Credit: Harrison Neef