Little Big Town Releases New Song 'Rich Man' From Upcoming Album 'Mr. Sun'

On the heels of announcing their 10th studio album Mr. Sun this week, ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band Little Big Town has released the latest glimpse into the new record with "Rich Man" - available everywhere now.

LBT's Jimi Westbrook, who wrote the track, began toying with the idea of "Rich Man" more than a decade ago, with the concept growing more robust as time passed and life experiences happened. After years of the song never leaving the back of his mind and constantly adding to it as life shifted, Mr. Sun became the perfect landing spot for a song that reflects what genuine wealth means to the band.

"'Rich Man' has a special place in my heart, and it feels like the most honest me song I've ever written," Westbrook shares. "It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me."

The track's accompanying lyric video, released today, is a further reflection of that, filled to the brim with personal footage of the band and their kids throughout the years.

Mr. Sun is set for release on September 16, 2022. Physical pre-orders of Mr. Sun are available now, including two hand-signed options from the band - a limited edition, web-store edition tangerine vinyl that includes an 11x11" art card, and a CD that includes a 4x4" art card - in addition to a baby blue vinyl edition of the record. A sky blue vinyl of Mr. Sun will be available exclusively through Barnes & Noble.

Little Big Town continues to bring their exceptional live shows to fans worldwide this summer - they recently wrapped up The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert and joined The Eagles on all dates of their European stadium tour this summer. This fall, Little Big Town will join Wynonna Judd on select dates of The Judds: The Final Tour.

Little Big Town - Upcoming 2022 Tour Dates

July 22 Eau Claire, WI Country Jam USA 2022 July 23 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino July 28 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater July 29 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater July 30 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium August 4 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap August 5 Salamanca, NY Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino August 6 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino August 27 Nassau, Bahamas Atlantis Paradise Island September 3 Taos, NM Kit Carson Park September 4 Aspen, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass 2022

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town - consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook - first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church."

The band's breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush."

2017's The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You." The band's self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts.

The record included critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"- the latter of which has reached more than 362 million global streams. In April 2022, they released their new single "Hell Yeah," which has amassed more than 21 million global streams to date.

Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People's Choice, CMA and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award. Their highly anticipated 10th studio album Mr. Sun will arrive on September 16, 2022.