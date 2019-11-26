Listen to Dante Palminteri's New Single 'Far From Me'

Growing up between the East and West coasts, American singer-songwriter and actor Dante Palminteri matured his musical styling at an early age, drawing inspiration from John Mayer's poetic mastery of the human psyche and Ed Sheeran's genre-defying melodies. His lyrics narrate complex compilations about unrequited love, soul mates lost and found, and the growing pains of adulthood. Struck by the lyrical prowess of Americana muses Jason Isbell and The Tallest Man On Earth, Palminteri explores his own roots, weaving personal narratives on the intricacies of falling in love with whimsical acoustic melodies.

An early sufferer of anxiety and dyslexia, Palminteri found solace in the last place one would expect: written word. Dreaming up lyrics on teen heartbreak and defying the status quo, he set his sights on a long-term career in songwriting, eventually strumming his way into Berklee College of Music. He confides, "Growing up I couldn't relate to using words in an academic setting, but when I discovered how to manipulate them to write my music they became a superpower. I want my music to speak to others and give them a soundtrack to their own lives".

Following the release of the floaty, synth-pop record, "Miles Apart" - a heartfelt reflection on the regret and longing felt after an abrupt breakup, Palminteri is unveiling a handful of new singles, one by one. Simultaneously toeing between stories of love lost and won, Palminteri reflects on his own vulnerability, recounting real-life experiences facing rejection and loneliness, alongside feelings of heartfelt passion and intimacy. A common theme throughout the new music is change. The songwriter reveals, "Beginning last Summer, I went back to the drawing board to rebrand my music and artist image. I needed the time to get everyone's preconceptions and rules out of my head with the goal of honing in on what it is I want to be creating. For the first time in a long while, I am making music that I am truly passionate about and I am excited to continue on this path of self-discovery". Now, having found his own voice, Palminteri is defining who he is and baring it all, he continues, "Originality and being true to yourself is essential when making art in any form".

Leading single 'Far From Me' showcases simple guitar melodies, velvety vocals illustrating his impressive range and yearning lyrics which tug at your heart strings. The musician reveals, "Writing for me is like therapy, all of my emotions and experiences get baked into my music. All of these songs are about very different points in my life. All of these songs are a narration of what was happening to me at the time. Without giving anything away - some are inspirational, some are depressing, and everything in-between". 'I Don't Even Need You' highlights Palminteri's use of fun infectious melodies, upbeat rhythms and quirky lyrics which burst with personality.

Palminteri has bared it all on stages across the Tri-State area, from Feinstein's 54Below and Arlene's Grocery, to Rockwood Music Hall and Bethlehem Musikfest. 'Far From Me' is currently available worldwide.

Listen to "Far From Me" here:





