Lingua Ignota Announces Sophomore LP

Lingua Ignota (aka Kristin Hayter) has become one of alternative music's heaviest hitters with her fearless fusion of classical vocal stylings, doom-inspired instrumentation and emotional purging. Following up the ravenous praise of her 2017 debut album, All Bitches Die, Lingua Ignota has announced her sophomore outing CALIGULA.

CALIGULA culminates in Hayter's most musically and thematically ambitious work to date, finding her at the peak of her powers as a vocalist, composer, and storyteller. Disavowing genre altogether, CALIGULA refuses to settle in any known track, instead opting to tackle massive scopes and influences spanning across time and place. One thing remains unchanged, though: Hayter continues to explore themes of violence and vengeance through a survivalist narrative that is equal parts chilling and empowering.

Working closely with Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets studio in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Hayter strips away much of the industrial and electronic elements of her previous work. Channeling the menacing intensity of her live performances, Hayter utilized unconventional recording techniques and live instrumentation to bring a frenetic energy to CALIGULA.

Pooling talent from Sam McKinlay (THE RITA), visceral drummer Lee Buford (The Body) and frenetic percussionist Ted Byrnes (Cackle Car, Wood & Metal), with guest vocals from Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), Mike Berdan (Uniform), and Noraa Kaplan (Visibilities), CALIGULA is as much of a collaboration as it is a sterling expression of Hayter as both an artist and a survivor.

LINGUA IGNOTA will be announcing her North American headline tour dates in the coming week.

CALIGULA will be released via Profound Lore on July 19. Preorders are available here.

CALIGULA - Track Listing:

1. FAITHFUL SERVANT FRIEND OF CHRIST

2. DO YOU DOUBT ME TRAITOR

3. BUTCHER OF THE WORLD

4. MAY FAILURE BE YOUR NOOSE

5. FRAGRANT IS MY MANY FLOWER'D CROWN

6. IF THE POISON WON'T TAKE YOU MY DOGS WILL

7. DAY OF TEARS AND MOURNING

8. SORROW! SORROW! SORROW!

9. SPITE ALONE HOLDS ME ALOFT

10. fING DEATHDEALER

11. I AM THE BEAST

Lingua Ignota - On Tour:

June 7 Little Rock, AR @ Mutants of the Monster

June 9 Austin, TX @ Austin Terror Fest

September 13-15 Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

November 8 Austin, TX @ Levitation





