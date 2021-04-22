Lindsey Stirling & Mako Release Acoustic Version of 'Lose You Now'

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling and artist, producer, and songwriter Mako have released an acoustic version of their current hit single "Lose You Now." PRESS HERE to listen. "Lose You Now (Acoustic)," produced by Stephen Anderson, strips down the emotive song to just piano and a full string accompaniment highlighting its deep lyrics about loss and grief, written in memory of Stirling's father and best friend. The duo has also shared a new music video for "Lose You Now (Acoustic)" - PRESS HERE to watch. The original version of "Lose You Now" (BMG), produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Jonas Brothers), was released earlier this year and has since amassed over 6 million global streams, including nearly 3 million views on the song's beautifully moving music video. PRESS HERE to watch. The pop single, which was recently featured in an episode of American Idol, stems from Stirling's instrumental-only track "Guardian" off her latest chart-topping studio album Artemis.

Stirling and Mako will be live on Twitch today (April 22nd) at 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET to chat for the first time together with fans about writing and creating both versions of "Lose You Now," their upcoming tour dates, and more. PRESS HERE to tune in.

"Mako and I are so happy to share this new version of 'Lose You Now' with everyone," says Stirling. "We've always known this song was special but seeing the way it's been connecting with fans and listeners all across the world has been beyond expectations. We thought an acoustic version that strips it down to its beautiful and raw core could reach people in a whole new way. Creating 'Lose You Now' and its music video brought me peace and I'm so glad that we have been able to share that healing with everyone, especially with what we all have been going through this past year."

In other recent news, Stirling teamed up with League of Legends: Wild Rift for an official music video to celebrate the launch of the video game on mobile - PRESS HERE to watch the medley video.

Lindsey Stirling is known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the Arizona-raised, Los Angeles-based artist has racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling's sophomore album Shatter Me was certified Gold by the RIAA, after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and holding the #1 spot on the Classical Albums Chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Her third studio album Brave Enough, featuring guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Christina Perri, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon and others, earned Stirling her second Billboard Music Award for "Top Dance/Electronic Album." Stirling's latest release, her fifth album Artemis (released September 2019 via BMG), debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. Artemis has also been turned into a successful comic book series. Stirling closed out 2020 with her all-new, live-streaming holiday special "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays," which she independently created, produced, and financed. The hour-long ticketed special, which drew over 100,000 views from tens of thousands of fans and families worldwide, featured performances to seasonal favorites off Stirling's chart-topping holiday album Warmer In the Winter in addition to the breathtaking performance of her hit "Crystallize," where Stirling hung by her hair for a captivating Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial display - PRESS HERE to watch. Additionally, Stirling co-wrote The New York Times best-selling book The Only Pirate at the Party with her sister Brook S. Passey, was the runner-up on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" and has appeared on "America's Got Talent." The multi-hyphenate star is also currently helping families in need through her nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund.

Alex Seaver, professionally known as Mako, has a richly complex musical background including graduating from The Juilliard School after receiving a full scholarship as a musician. Since forming Mako in 2011, Seaver has worked on a slew of singles and collaborations with artists as varied as Illenium, R3HAB, and Steve Angello, in addition to Stirling, all of which supplement his output as Mako. Alongside the release of his sophomore album Fable in December 2020, Seaver has continued his work with the video game League of Legends with Riot Games, co-writing and co-producing many of their biggest releases, as well as being a part of the team scoring Riot Games' debut TV series Arcane. Serving as a pivotal moment in Mako's career, Seaver's album Fable is a distinctive yet cohesive body of work spanning various genres. His subsequent remix album, Fable: The Remixes, (released April 9th on Ultra Music) features an array of producers including Jan Blomqvist, Qrion, Elephante, DLMT, and more. Mako's undeniable vocal talent, production expertise, and instrumentation continually set him apart as an artist as he expands his unparalleled catalog.

