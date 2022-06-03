Lindsey Lomis Shares New Single 'Save Your Breath'

Today, pop-soul powerhouse Lindsey Lomis releases her new single "save your breath" via Altadena/Warner Records. The punchy dance-pop cut will be featured on Lomis' new EP Daydreaming, set to release on August 19. Pre-save/order HERE.

On "save your breath," Lomis details a familiar scenario: working up the courage to talk to the cutest person in the room, then regretting it as soon as they open their mouth. "I don't need to hear your take on morality," she sings. "I think your opinion might ruin you for me, so keep that easy-on-the-eyes personality." Her brush-off is fiery yet flirty, her voice strong and intoxicating as she rides a syrupy, funky groove worthy of an uninhibited night out.

"'save your breath' is about someone who looks good but doesn't have much going on in their head," the 19-year-old Lomis explains. "It's a fun, cheeky way of saying 'We don't need to talk. Let's just enjoy the night before we part ways.'"

The new track highlights Lomis' powerful range, both as a singer and songwriter. It follows the sentimental "die with my friends," which will also appear on her upcoming Daydreaming EP. While tastemakers like Ones to Watch have compared her emotive songwriting to that of Amy Winehouse, she continues to define her own voice as she steps into adulthood.

Following the release of her 2020 EP In the Madness, Lomis has spent the last year honing her performance chops, supporting Wild Rivers, The Brook & The Bluff, and most recently JoJo, her "Slow Motion" collaborator, whom she joined on both the US and European legs of her tour. Come fall, Lomis will be back on the road supporting Joshua Bassett. See tour dates below. No doubt, the intoxicating "save your breath" will be a highlight as she continues to connect with even more new fans, in person.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES WITH JOSHUA BASSETT

September 9 - Toronto, ON - Axis Lounge

September 12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

September 13 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

September 14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

September 16 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

September 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

September 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

September 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

September 24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

September 26 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

September 27 - San Diego, CA - Music Box