Lindsey Buckingham Releases New Single 'On The Wrong Side'

Today, Lindsey Buckingham released "On The Wrong Side", the second track from his forthcoming self-titled solo record due out September 17 on Reprise. The song follows the news of Buckingham's first solo album in over a decade which was announced alongside a run of fall North American tour dates, as well as "I Don't Mind", the album's first single which was met with critical praise.

"On the Wrong Side" is about the peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac, and sports one of the album's most thought-provoking lyric: "We were young, now we're old / Who can tell me which is worse?" Buckingham says the song evokes "Go Your Own Way," in that it's "not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea."

Lindsey Buckingham is his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow and follows his departure from Fleetwood Mac. As with the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist beginning with 1981's Law and Order, the new project showcases Buckingham's instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style, reaffirming his status as one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. Written, produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles, CA, the album will be released via vinyl, CD and on all digital and streaming services. A limited edition blue vinyl version is also available for pre-order via www.lindseybuckingham.com.

Pre-order Lindsey Buckingham HERE. Listen to "I Don't Mind" HERE.

US TOUR DATES:

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake - Mystic Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center - New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater - Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall - New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort - Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre - Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center - Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse - Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center - El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts - Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre - Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

Photo Credit: Lauren Dukoff