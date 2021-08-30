Linda Imperial Releases New Single 'You're A Fake'

Linda Imperial continues to showcase her trademark emotional, stand and deliver, heartfelt vocals on this latest track on the heels of her new EP release "Heart Rock."

"I've always had to reinvent myself in music." Says Linda. "This Industry is a very black & blue business. So, being a part of it, I would try to use my experiences as fodder to express myself in whatever art form I was doing at the time, writing, acting, singing, and so on. I got together with a dear friend and neighbor who happened to be a great guitar player, Chris Towzy. We were one-time bandmates, there've been many through the years. He was working on his solo album at the time we were collaborating and co-wrote "You're a Fake" with me and that's how it came to be. The good and bad relationships were obvious to write about, but I also wanted to write about the dark side of the music business also, and my resilience with it, so it's basically about the music industry and my relationship with it."

The slow groovin' blues-rocker, produced by noted San Francisco Bay Area producer/engineer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr) features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians. The powerhouse ensemble includes Jaffe on guitar and backing vocals, bassist Marc Levine (Johnny Rivers, Bette Midler, Gerry Mulligan), keyboardist/organist Eammon Flynn (The Commitments, Elvin Bishop, Maria Muldaur), drummer Kevin Hayes (Robert Cray Band, Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker), George Brooks on Sax and Shane Cox on Trumpet, and backing vocalist Jeanie Tracy.

Linda Imperial's dizzying list of credits includes working for and with the Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship, and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service. Linda appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed on the Billboard Charts for over 3 decades.

Keep current with Linda Imperial on her website lindaimperial.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"You're A Fake" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/lindaimperial_youreafake.

Watch the lyric video below!